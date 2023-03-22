NEWLAND — A number of special recognitions were on the docket for the Avery County Board of Education’s meeting on Tuesday, March 14.
First, the board gave John Boyd, president of Mayland Community College, its Friends of Education Award for the first quarter.
The board awarded certificates to each member of Avery County High School’s wrestling team in honor of its outstanding performance during this year’s state championship. The team has now won its fourth straight NCHSAA 1A Individual Team Championship and sixth overall team state title since 2020. The team also broke a state record with six of its wrestlers winning state championships. Superintendent Dan Brigman and Board of Education Chair John Greene congratulated each member individually and presented the coaches with awards as well, thanking them for their hard work in leading the team to success.
Finally, Avery County Spelling Bee winner J.J. Page was recognized for his accomplishments in the district spelling bee. Page, a student at Avery Middle School, went on to represent Avery County at the Carolina Panthers Regional Spelling Bee, which had students from 64 school districts across North and South Carolina.
During public comment, Linda Webb once again asked the board how it plans to fill its vacancy, which has been open since Rush Shirley retired last summer. Webb expressed her concern that if the board continues to try to decide by a vote, there will always be a deadlock. Greene assured Webb that the process has taken this long before, and said that going forward, the board will need to find the most efficient way to come to a consensus and appoint someone, which may mean coming up with another process altogether.
Webb explained that she feels like she has shown interest in the position, while she feels that Steve Smith, her opponent for the vacancy, has not. She made it clear that she has nothing against Smith, but was simply frustrated with the fact that a decision has not been made. Greene said that he did not feel comfortable determining whether or not someone is interested in the position by how many meetings they attend or whether or not they run for the position. People often don’t attend meetings before the election, but that does not necessarily mean they are not interested in serving on the board, he explained. Greene thanked her for attending the meetings and showing interest in the position.
David Reep gave a presentation on the processes that the school system have in place to keep students safe on the internet. Afterward, Avery County High School Principal Ricky Ward updated the board on curriculum and instruction at the school. He explained what goals the staff have, both for themselves and the students, and what programs the staff is using to accomplish those goals.
The board approved a resolution to replace the bleachers at Avery County High School, which are 55 years old. This replacement is long overdue, Brigman explained. The project is set to start on June 5, the Monday after graduation, and is supposed to be finished by August 5.
Avery County Board of Education’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, as the district’s Spring Break will interfere with the board’s usual meeting time.
