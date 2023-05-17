NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Education recognized several groups of outstanding students at its meeting on Tuesday, May 9.
The board first invited Rebecca Hall from High Country United Way to present Derek Buchanan and Erin Buchanan with the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. High Country United Way was chosen to be this year’s county coordinator for the award for Avery, Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey counties.
“The North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Award is a significant part of the proud history and tradition of volunteerism and dedicated community service in the state of North Carolina,” Hall said. “As a huge thank-you for volunteer service in Avery County and Avery County Schools, Whitney Vance and Sherry Dellinger with Avery County Schools nominated Erin and Derek Buchanan for this prestigious award on behalf of their compassion, dedication and relentless commitment to volunteerism in the Avery County school system.”
Next, the board recognized a group of students from Cranberry Middle School that competed and placed in the state SkillsUSA competition. Lucas Hudson, who competed in extemporaneous speech, will proceed to compete in nationals. The school’s opening and closing ceremony team, which consists of Lilly Foster, Caitlin Shapiro, Alma Hernandez, Amy Heaton, Joselyn Hurtado, Eliza Ledford and Lila Holtsclaw, placed first in the state and will also advance to compete in nationals. Macie Turner placed first in the state for the Skills Project Showcase, which is a category that does not compete at the national level.
Additionally, the board recognized the students who competed at Skills-USA from Avery County High School. Bryson Calhoun, Ben Jordan and Jocelyn Hernandez placed first in the state for engineering technology and design and will proceed to compete in nationals.
Emily Arnett from Avery County High School was recognized for her accomplishments at the state DECA competition, where she placed third with her business solutions project. Arnett went on to compete in nationals on April 22.
The board yielded the floor to Jim Swinkola and Ann Wolf of the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk to present a check to the Avery County High School Key Club for its upcoming trip to the Key Club International Convention in Anaheim, California. The board thanked Swinkola, Wolf and the entire club for its contributions to students in Avery County, both through the Key Club and through other initiatives, such as the Woolly Worm Festival grants.
David Reep, chief information officer at ACS, asked the board for permission to surplus old equipment to make room for possible new equipment. Reep also asked the board for permission to purchase new technology, such as laptops, from Apple. He would like to get on a four-year cycle of refreshing the laptops that the school system provides to the students, he said. Additionally, he said he made the request because if they sign before the end of May, they can enter a no interest finance agreement with Apple. The board approved his request contingent upon receiving support for this from the commissioners, which it has already asked for.
Superintendent Dan Brigman announced that ACS has hired Logan Burleson to replace Ellis Ayers, who is retiring. Burleson will start on June 12. Additionally, he announced that Jennifer O’Briant from Caswell County has been hired as the new principal for Avery County High School, and she will begin over the summer.
Avery County Board of Education’s next meeting will tentatively be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.