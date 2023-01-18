NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Education met on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to discuss upcoming field trips, the ongoing vacancy on the board and more.
In honor of School Board Appreciation month, Superintendent Dan Brigman individually recognized each member of the board and handed them a certificate of appreciation thanking them for all the work they do for the students of Avery County.
“Any organization takes on the characteristics and personality of those in leadership positions,” Brigman said. “This board has a direct impact on the culture and the climate that exists, not only at central services, but throughout every school and classroom in this district. I am blessed to sit with you tonight and sit among four individuals who are proven leaders who have the best interest of the children, the best interest of these kids, at heart, [and that’s] evident in the daily conversations and decisions that you make.”
Linda Webb addressed the board during public comment to ask how it planned to go about filling its current vacancy. During previous votes, the board had been deadlocked 2-2 between Webb and Steve Smith to fill the seat which has been vacant since Ruth Shirley retired from the board in June 2022.
The board chooses the method of appointing a new member when a vacancy arises, board chair John Greene said. There is currently no precedent for how to handle the situation, and the board does not feel comfortable setting a precedent for the future, he said. The seat will remain vacant until the majority agrees to appoint Webb or Smith.
Greene made a comment at the beginning of the meeting regarding the passing of former teacher, principal and board of education member Keith Tutterow. He talked about Tutterow’s contributions to the Avery County School system, citing “his experience, his wisdom, his love and his charisma.”
“He was so faithful and so wise and just such a fine, fine man,” Greene said. “He was such an inspiration to me on this board, and I think to everybody else in the system. He was a very humble man but, again, wise and such a genuinely caring man, and I just wanted to acknowledge him tonight.”
Megan Pollard presented the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief monitoring visit. Avery County Schools’ ESSERs plan met all the programmatic requirements, she said. Brigman commended Pollard on her work in building relationships with both internal stakeholders and representatives at DPI while developing the plan.
The board approved several field trips, including the following:
- Avery Middle School BETA Club Competition in Gatlinburg — March 9 and 10
- North Carolina FFA Tractor Safety Competition in Raleigh — February 1 and 2
- Freedom Trail Elementary School Fifth Grade Trip (Ward Tours) to Atlanta — April 23 through 25
- Avery County High School BETA Competition in Greensboro — January 26 through 28
- Crossnore Elementary School Fifth Grade Trip to Charleston — May 4 through 6
- Riverside Elementary School Fifth Grade Trip to Charleston — April 19 through 21
The next Avery County Board of Education meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, as it was pushed up a week so the meeting doesn’t fall on Valentine’s Day.
