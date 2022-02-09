AVERY — Avery County Commissioners considered pay raises for the health department, healthcare funding and the forest management plans for Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests during their Feb. 7 regular meeting.
A pay study conducted for the Toe River Health District found that low wages is costing the health district many of its employees who are leaving for higher wage positions elsewhere, according to Toe River Health District Director Diane Creek.
The Avery County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of funding wage increases for the health department, but the measure won’t be put into action until Yancey and Mitchell counties also agree to contribute.
Creek met with Mitchell County’s Board of Commissioners after the Avery board, and Mitchell County voted to table the discussion because one of the commissioners hadn’t been able to review the necessary materials, according to Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier. Creek will meet with Yancey County’s Board of Commissioners the following week.
According to commissioner Wood Hall Young Jr., a pay study for the health department hadn’t been done in 20 years, but a new thorough analysis will help reorient the department and get back on track.
“I’ve been here for five years, and public health is notorious for being underpaid. Across the country it is a low paying job,” Creek said. “But when I came here, people hadn’t had a raise for a couple of years.”
Health department employees haven’t had a raise since 2017 or 2018, Creek said, and it is showing in staff retention. Administrators and nurses have been leaving the health department steadily, especially during COVID-19, and the pay study found that low wages is the reason.
According to Creek, the pay study resulted in an estimate for how much more money the counties which are in the Toe River Health District, encompassing Yancey, Mitchell and Avery counties, would have to contribute to make the department’s wages fair and competitive.
“We’re almost out of staff in Yancey County,” Creek said, “We’re losing staff almost daily.” Just this month Creek said that Yancey has a nurse practitioner and a nursing supervisor leaving, and a nurse is seeking other employment and looks to have found a job. Despite running ads everywhere, promoting job opportunities and seeking out candidates, Creek said the health department is not retaining enough staff.
The cost of bringing wages back to competitive rates that meet cost of living for the Toe River Health District for Avery County would be $116,903, not including benefits which would be another 22% to 24%. The pay for administrative staff is split into thirds among the three counties in the health district.
The increased funding would also provide for an HR position, an employee which could work with wages, writing grants and doing many other administrative duties.
Commissioner Blake Vance motioned to wait until the next budget workshop to make a decision, noting that the cost increase is a large sum and that the board would be committing to that increased funding not just this year but in continuation for future years.
His motion did not pass, however, as Young Jr. and board chairperson Martha Hicks argued the urgency of the issue, as well as the contingency that all three counties needed to agree on the wage increases, warranting passage of the measure during the meeting.
Ultimately, all the board members voted in favor of passing the pay study and working to increase pay for the Toe River Health District employees.
Healthcare funding considerations didn’t stop with the health department, as representatives from Amorem, a nonprofit which provides palliative care, spoke to the commissioners about funding a room in a seven-room patient care unit which would provide in-patient hospice care to the High Country.
Brittany Bonn, director of development for Amorem, said the nonprofit received a certificate of need from the state of North Carolina stating there is demonstrated need for an in-patient hospice care facility to serve Avery, Ashe and Watauga counties.
Currently, Amorem operates three of these facilities, two in Caldwell and one in Burke. Looking at metrics from the last fiscal year, Bonn said that 32% of Amorem patients passed away in a hospital or in a patient care unit off the mountain, but in communities with patient care units, only 6% of patients passed away in hospitals.
Amorem would take patients from other medical providers whenever they are needed and have capacity, Bonn said.
Bonn said Amorem has asked for contributions from the Ashe and Watauga boards of commissioners as well, and has also been working with other community stakeholders to raise money. Bonn noted the High Country Charitable Foundation gifted $50,000 with matching to Amorem.
Additionally, Amorem already partners with Lees-McRae College nursing students to offer learning opportunities and help provide for their in-patient hospice care facilities, and having a location in the High Country would expand the ability for LMC students to apply what they are learning in a healthcare setting.
The commissioners had two last visitors at the meeting from the National Forest Service. Nicholas Larson, district ranger for the Grandfather Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest, discussed the recently completed National Forest management plan for Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests, noting that 18% of Avery County land, about 28,000 acres, is National Forest land.
The plan took eight years and 30 drafts to construct between community and stakeholder meetings with National Forest staff. Larson said that the plan will guide 15 to 30 years of planning, from where trails and roads will be constructed to wilderness and watershed protections.
The plan divides goals into tier 1 and tier 2 objectives, where tier 1 objectives are what the National Forest Service believes it can do on its own while tier 2 lists goals that can be completed partnering with other stakeholders such as local government, the NC Forest Service, Fish & Wildlife, nonprofits and more.
Now in the final steps of review, the plan is in a 60-day objection period which is followed by a 10-day window for interested parties to say they would like to be involved if something in the plan is negotiated to change.
Jen Barnhart from the Appalachian Ranger District, which covers six western North Carolina counties, spoke to the board about upcoming plans in the region’s forest lands, particularly scoping that will need to be done regarding the Overmountain shelter on the Appalachian Trail which is closed due to structural instability.
The Avery County Board of Commissioners will next meet at 3:30 p.m. on March 7 in the Commissioner’s boardroom in the 175 Linville Street administrative offices.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
