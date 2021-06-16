BEECH MOUNTAIN – Beech Mountain Town Council reconvened on Tuesday, June 8, in which members of the public returned to participate in-person in the municipality’s regular meeting for the first time since the pandemic began.
Lynn Bernstein began the evening’s business by presenting her public comments to the board. Bernstein, who is a new resident on Beech Mountain, applauded the council’s efforts for the organized way in which it handles the town’s business in light of the growing population and limited resources.
As part of a new custom, the council began featuring local businesses at the beginning of its meetings, with Beech Mountain Resort being the first to receive the honor. Talia Freeman, Director of Marketing at Beech Mountain Resort, gave an update on the resort’s summer operations.
The resort is currently in its ninth summer season after having opened on May 29 and will stay open until Oct. 22. The resort is currently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. The resort’s mountain bike park has a full fleet of mountain bikes available for rent, instructors who provide lessons and 14 trails for guests to zip down the mountain.
“We also have disc golf. A lot of people don’t know about this, but it’s a lot more popular than I realized. We have 18 holes. They start from the summit of the mountain and go all the way down to the bottom of the slopes. On Saturdays and Sundays, we do Mile High yoga and bring in yoga instructors from all over. We also have live music every day at the Skybar,” Freeman said.
Additionally, the resort is holding a summer concert series in August, featuring Umphrey’s McGee (Aug. 6 and 7), Tedeschi Trucks Band (Aug. 14) and Greensky Bluegrass (Aug. 27). Moreover, the resort continues to increase its snow making capacity for the winter season and improve its rental infrastructure.
The council then moved into its public hearing for its budget before promptly closing the hearing after no public comments were given. The same action was taken for the public hearing related to the zoning land use ordinance revision and for the Republic Services franchise agreement and ordinance.
The council then moved to accept the ordinance and franchise agreement with Republic Services. The contract will go into effect July 1, with a 90-day implementation and transition period. The contract is good for three years and will provide trash collection services to commercial businesses and multi-family units, with some stipulations. Trash collection dates will be mutually agreed upon after a series of meetings between the town and local businesses. Republic Services will provide at minimum one pickup per week. The business or other recipient of services must request any additional pickups.
In new business, the council passed a resolution at the request of the planning board in opposition to a bill in the state legislature that, if passed, would prevent local governments from implementing zoning permits related to short-term rentals.
HB 829 would modify the language of G.S. 160D-1207© to “In no event may a local government do any of the following: (i) adopt or enforce any ordinance that would require any owner or manager of rental property to obtain any permit or permission from the local government to lease or rent residential real property or to register rental property with the local government.”
“There’s a bill in Raleigh right now that is trying to regulate short-term renters. Obviously, for us at this point, it would be a great loss for Beech Mountain and a lot of other communities. So we’re sending up an opposition, and we want our voice to be heard that we oppose the bill. If they don’t listen to us, we’ll send someone else up there to scream louder,” Mayor Barry Kaufman said.
As the next order of business, the council moved to pass its annual budget. Town Manager Bob Pudney then gave his manager’s report. Pudney informed the council that the town was no longer under a state of emergency after Watauga County rescinded its state of emergency, which had previously encompassed Beech Mountain.
The town is expected to open its new convenience center off of Water Tank Road during the week of July 5. Pudney reported that the project was on time and under budget. Pudney added that convenience centers would now be closing on Wednesdays after the Public Works Department switched to a six-day schedule, a move that will save the town about $88,000 annually.
Pudney reminded rental owners and residents that bear-resistant bins are required by Dec. 31. The town will begin mailing updates on the requirements, and residents will be able to submit affidavits if needed. Twice-a-week trash pickup will begin around July 5 for residential routes.
The Town of Beech Mountain radio station is set to go on air in June. The station will broadcast community events and updates, as well as provide information in the event of an emergency.
A dedication ceremony is set for the new Memorial Park, located in front of the Public Works Department, at 2 p.m. on July 4. The park will now have a memorial to Reuben and Barbara Mooradian, who had made significant donations to get the project off the ground.
The Beech Mountain Fire Department will be hosting an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. Hot dogs and cotton candy will be provided, and Pudney encouraged those visiting to fill out an application. Additionally, the Beech Mountain History Museum opens June 17 to the public.
