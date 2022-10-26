BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Town Council voted to pass the zoning text amendment regarding outdoor amusements and recreation at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
After a brief public hearing in which one member of the community made a comment, the council reviewed the amendment and voted unanimously to accept the ordinance with the suggested changes from the planning board. The planning board voted 4-0 to recommend the ordinance amendment to the council. For the sake of record, Mayor Barry Kaufman pointed out that Vice Mayor Jimmy Accardi, who was absent from the meeting, would have voted against the amendment had he been there.
“I trust departments to do the right thing, and that’s the whole reason why we have boards and departments,” Council member Kelly Melang said. “I trust when there’s a 4-0 recommendation on this. I’d rather our town have the option to say no than to leave us open to whatever could happen.”
The zoning text amendment is something that’s been on the table for a few months now, as the council tried to make the best decision per the planning board’s recommendations as well as the citizens’ concerns and input. The biggest reason behind amending the zoning ordinance was that there was previously no definition of outdoor amusements, Beech Town Manager Bob Pudney said at a previous meeting. Without a concrete definition, the town could find it hard to control the type and amount of new attractions or businesses that come to Beech Mountain in the future. The ordinance amendment was brought up in the hope of putting more control in the town’s hands, so the town can ensure that Beech Mountain grows at a healthy rate and does not turn into anything that the residents don’t want.
The amendment states that the town wishes to promote and encourage outdoor uses that “enhance the character and sense of place of the Town.”
“The Town Council desires to minimize the adverse visual, acoustical, or other negative impact of commercial outdoor uses,” the amended ordinance states.
New commercial outdoor amusements must be in compliance with the ordinance and must receive a special use permit from the Board of Adjustment. Additionally, existing commercial outdoor amusements must receive a special use permit to alter their establishment in any meaningful way, meaning expansion, modification or relocation of the facility. General maintenance and upkeep will not require a special use permit.
In other news and notes:
- The council voted to appoint an elected official to the Watauga County Economic Development Committee under staff recommendation.
- The DOT paving of the Beech Mountain Parkway was almost completely done at the time of the Oct. 11 meeting, Pudney said.
- Pudney reported that the ambulance response time, which he reports monthly to the council, is 8.16 minutes for the fiscal year since July 1, 2022.
- Pudney gave special thanks to Fred Pfohl and Sandy Carr for putting together the Beech Mountain Farmer’s Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.