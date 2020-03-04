BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain Town Council gave unanimous approval during a Feb. 25 special meeting to start the process of developing plans and submitting permit applications for a Watauga River intake project near Guy Ford Road.
“We would use it when drought conditions make it impossible to draw (water) out of Buckeye Lake,” Beech Mountain Interim Town Manager Bob Pudney said.
The amount of water the town estimates it would need from the Watauga River is 400,000 gallons a day during a drought, which would go up to 500,000 gallons a day by 2040. Per the U.S. Geological Service, the average flow of the river is approximately 158 million gallons of water a day.
“A withdrawal of (500,000 gallons a day) would be 0.3 percent of the river’s average flow,” West Consultants Engineer Benjie Thomas stated in his presentation. “It’s a relatively small amount of water.”
According to the approved timeline, final design and permitting would take place in March 2021 after a process that would include Watauga County approval on a reclassification of the Watauga River, applications for funding, looking into rights-of-way and easements for a raw water main route and intermediate pump station and more.
The town has worked since 2010 to improve its water situation, as explained by Pudney and Thomas. Currently, the town draws all of its water from Buckeye Lake and is seeking to draw water from the Watauga River as a secondary source as needed.
The town estimates that it would draw water out of the Watauga River 60 days a year to alleviate drought conditions.
“The plan has never been... to draw water daily out of the Watauga River,” Pudney said.
One criticism of Beech Mountain from the Watauga River’s nearby residents as well as environmental advocacy nonprofit MountainTrue is that Beech Mountain should seek to fix its leaking water pipes to answer its water supply problem.
MountainTrue members in attendance wore stickers that said, “Hey Beech Mtn, fix your pipes, save our river,” and “Stop the Beech Mtn Water Grab.”
Part of the plan proposed by Pudney would be to hire a public relations firm to help “get the correct information out” and avoid what Pudney called “innuendo,” “a lot of rumors” and “poor public relations,” which he said hampered the last effort. The previous effort to establish a water intake on the Watauga River in 2013 faced backlash from residents and environmentalists and eventually was unanimously rejected by the Watauga County Commissioners.
“The town doesn’t want to do anything that isn’t transparent,” Pudney said.
According to Pudney, 57 percent of the total water withdrawn from Buckeye Lake is lost through leaks in the town’s 66 miles of water pipes, most of which were constructed in the 1970s. Current Beech Mountain Public Works Director Daniel Davis said that many of those pipes have rusted.
The town average annual withdrawal of water is 391,000 gallons of water a day, according to survey estimates conducted in 2018. In the summer months, up to 900,000 gallons of water a day have been withdrawn, Pudney explained.
The water withdrawal number is expected to grow by two percent every year, Pudney said.
The argument in favor of the water intake, according to Pudney, is that regardless of the water pipe replacement project, it doesn’t meet the needs of the town, citing a 2015 N.C. Division of Water Resources report on the town’s water issues.
“The elimination of all our leaks does not give us a secondary water source,” Pudney said.
As the water intake process moves forward, the town is planning a multi-year project to try to fix certain amounts of its water pipes each year, as well as drilling three wells at a cost not to exceed $50,000 to see if there’s a potential water alternative. Both processes will be presented as part of the 2020-21 budget, and Davis said the wells will be drilled this year.
“We haven’t been able to find water in the past,” Pudney said of past well-finding efforts conducted by the town. “We want to say we’ve done our due diligence.”
Past water intake efforts by Beech Mountain had strong opposition from the Watauga River’s nearby residents, Beech Mountain residents and Watauga County, Pudney noted.
“Many of our residents believe this would be our sole source of water,” Pudney said. “We would use it when drought conditions make it impossible to draw out of Buckeye Lake.”
Pudney explained that a “significant portion” of water withdrawn from the Watauga River would be released downstream of Buckeye Lake to maintain the required minimum releases in Buckeye Creek.
The minimum flow of water released from the reservoir must be between 0.61 and 1.64 million gallons a day, which is lower than the previous requirement of 1.0 to 1.8 million gallons a day, according to the presentation by Thomas.
Thomas showed pictures of Buckeye Lake during a drought in 2010, explaining that the water levels became dangerously low.
“It’s always good to have a second source,” Thomas said.
Another idea presented was to excavate Buckeye Lake so it would hold more water, but Thomas said it would only increase supply by 120,000 gallons a day at great expense to the town.
Thomas called the water intake “a very feasible option.”
One step that would be needed to make the Watauga River a drinking water source would be to ask the Watauga County Commissioners to pass a resolution that land use restrictions will be enforced according to state rules for a WS-IV watershed.
Currently, the Watauga River is a Class B river, which according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, means “primary recreational activities include swimming, skin diving, water skiing and similar uses involving human body contact with water where such activities take place in an organized manner or on a frequent basis.”
WS-IV designation means the water is used as a supply for drinking, culinary or food processing purposes, according to the NCDEQ.
Thomas explained that properties within the proposed WS-IV protected area that are already within the designated High Quality Water area would not have more restrictive land use rules, while those outside the designated High Quality Water area would encounter new land use restrictions.
The proposed WS-IV watershed would included a large portion of western Watauga County.
As far as financing, attorney Scott Leo of Parker Poe Attorney and Counselors at Law of Charlotte talked about the potential of having revenue bonds and general obligation bonds as potential funding sources for the town, but said those would be a long time from now.
Presentations were also given by past Beech Mountain Public Works Director Robert Heaton, as well as the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Water Supply Development Coordinator Harold Brady and Senior Environmental Specialist Elizabeth Countess. No public comment was allowed in the meeting, although there were interruptions from audience members who were against the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.