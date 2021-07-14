BANNER ELK – Banner Elk Town Council adopted a new codified Town Code of Ordinances and approved a number of zoning ordinance amendments following a pair of public hearings at its Monday, July 12, regular meeting, which was held virtually via Zoom video conference.
The Town Code of Ordinances, will be be available on the town website and in a single volume, includes updates to the Town Code, including zoning, floodplain management, subdivision and telecommunication ordinances. Owen has worked with Town Attorney Four Eggers, Police Chief Kevin Hodges and Town Administrator Cheryl Buchanan in updating the town’s ordinances, with Owen noting that the availability of the code for online review will be a tremendous benefit to the town and its residents, offering a user-friendly model for residents to be able to quickly reference for specific sections and questions.
Following a second public hearing, the council passed a series of five ordinance amendments. The most discussed of the amendments involved Table 308-2 Dimensional Requirements by District. The amendment addresses pervious surfaces in relation to the amount required for a given project, with Buchanan noting that in the revised amendment to provide clarification, no more than 30 percent of pervious surface may be pervious materials such as permeable pavers, turf block, artificial turf, and materials falling under the category, while the remaining 70 percent must be natural green plantings.
During the public hearing, Matt Bagley addressed council with concerns in regard to how the amended ordinance will affect an in-progress mini-golf project in which he has already invested time and resources, asking if the council would consider his situation as part of their deliberation. Following discussion upon closing the public hearing, council approved the Table 308-2 ordinance amendment as presented, but with an effective date of 30 days from the date of the approved motion.
Council approved four additional zoning ordinances presented by Buchanan, including amendments for Section 311 (Procedures for Review of Plans and Applications – with the verbiage added that “For Special Uses, any public hearing with the Board of Adjustment will be scheduled in the month following the Planning Board meeting to allow sufficient time to meet the requirements of advertising the public hearing in the local newspaper”), Section 316 (which amends the prohibition the use of electric generators by mobile food trucks “unless operating on Town owned property during Special Events”), Section 400 (Parking and Loading Regulations – a section added including verbiage “Special Use Permit Applications (for uses not listed specifically in this table). To be determined by the Board of Adjustment dependent on this use, location of and amount of property, topography, hours of operation.”), and Section 708.1.3(e) (Screen of Solid Waste Receptacles, with the verbiage addition that “Metal shall be used when bear-proofing is needed. Metal shall be painted a color that blends into the environment, black, brown or green.”).
Councilman Robert Tufts reported that the recent July 4 weekend Art of the Greene event was busy and successful, and presented the council with dates that the Art on the Greene Committee wished to firm up for 2022 in order to contact vendors and artists wishing to participate next year. Council unanimously approved the dates of May 28 and 29, July 2 and 3, August 6 and 7, and Sept. 3 and 4 as the dates for the 2022 Art on the Greene weekend shows, held at the courtyard of Historic Banner Elk School.
In other news and notes:
- Council approved a resolution accepting American Rescue Plan funds, a necessary action that precludes the ability for the town to receive funding from the federal government from the plan. The resolution “designates the directs the Town Manager to take all actions necessary on behalf of the town council” to receive the CSLRF (Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds of H.R. 1319 American Rescue Plan Act of 2021).
- Council approved a preliminary plat at Red Fox Meadows, located off Beech Mountain Parkway in the town’s extra-territorial jurisdiction. The town had approved a plat for RFM in 2018, but due to the pandemic and other issues, RFM was unable to complete the requirements. According to Buchanan, since the expiration of the request, the road has been moved in the curves to accommodate topography and the initial approval for 11 lots has been amended to 14 lots, adding three additional lots near the top of the property where the topography is flatter.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of Banner Elk Town Council will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, at Banner Elk Town Hall.
