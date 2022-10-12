BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Town Council’s regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, was a brief one, but still provided much needed information about recent and upcoming events.
The only two items on the agenda regarded rezoning requests. First, a public hearing was held about the rezoning request for the Perry House, which would change it from from commercial (C-1) to residential (R-2). No one made comments during the public hearing, and the council, minus council member Mike Dunn, who recused himself from the vote, voted to approve the request.
The other request was regarding Tracts 1 and 2 in the Gwaltney Farms Subdivision. The council agreed to hold a public hearing regarding the rezoning request at its next meeting, with council member Charlie VonCanon abstaining from the vote.
Town Manager Rick Owen gave his report, stating that the golf tournament supporting the police department went very well. Additionally, the town’s golf tournament fundraiser for the Historic Banner Elk School raised $30,000, he said.
The council discussed the upcoming Woolly Worm Festival. Mayor Brenda Lyerly informed everyone that 30 students from Lees-McRae College would be helping move and set up on the field on Wednesday, Oct. 12, as a part of LMC’s Day of Service. Vendors will begin arriving on Friday, Oct. 14, as early as noon, she said. This year, there will be more vendors than last year, with especially more variety of vendors than there has been in past years, she said.
Owen gave the update for Banner Elk Police Chief Kevin Hodges, who could not be at the meeting. Hodges wanted to remind everyone that traffic would be at an especially high volume this weekend due to the Woolly Worm Festival, so everyone should take caution while driving and pay extra attention.
Banner Elk Town Council’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.
