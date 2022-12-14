BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Town Council met on Monday, Dec. 12, to discuss vacancies on various town boards and continued its discussion about take-home cars for officers at the Banner Elk Police Department.
Mayor Brenda Lyerly was unable to attend the meeting, so Council member Mike Dunn ran the meeting.
Misty Watson presented the town’s audit, which had no red flags and was submitted timely, she said. Additionally, the audit showed no material weakness of sufficient deficiencies, Watson said. Council member David Lecka commended Town Manager Rick Owen and town staff for their hard work that contributed to the audit going smoothly.
The TDA, Board of Adjustment and Planning Board each had members whose appointment terms expire at the end of December, Owen told the council. additionally, the Planning Board and BOA have vacancies for both in-town members and extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) members. ETJ areas are out of town limits, but still fall under the town’s zoning, building and land use ordinances. There is a need especially for ETJ members, as that’s where the most vacancies are. Additionally, members of boards within the town must be considered residents of the town, Owen said. The easiest way to determine residency is based on voter registration, he said.
The council voted to reappoint all of the members whose terms were up. The people that were reappointed included:
- Joel Owen, Planning Board, in-town
- Penny VonCanon, Planning Board, in-town
- Fred Schmitt, Board of Adjustment, in-town
- Mike Dunn, TDA, lodging
- Tom McMurray, TDA, at-large
- Lauren Foster, TDA, LMC
The following vacancies still need to be filled:
- Planning Board, in-town, one vacancy
- Planning Board, ETJ, three vacancies
- Board of Adjustment, ETJ, one vacancy plus one alternate member vacancy
- Board of Adjustment, in-town, one alternate member vacancy
BEPD Chief Kevin Hodges and Owen explained the take-home car situation, which they have brought up previously to the council. Hodges emphasized that it would not be a money saving initiative, and it would likely cost the town money. However, giving each officer a car that they can drive to and from work would be a good incentive for recruitment and would ensure that BEPD stays a competitive employer with other law enforcement agencies in the area, Owen said. They emphasized that this would be a benefit, but not a right, for the officers, meaning that Hodges could take the take-home car privilege away for certain officers if needed, The officer would have to sign an agreement and there would be certain rules, such as the officer can only drive the vehicle for work-related reasons and must stay within 25 miles of the town, Hodges said. The officers would be in charge of caring for the vehicles in a way that Hodges sees fit, Owen said. In his research, Hodges said that he’s found that officers appreciate the program, but it is still to be determined if take-home cars improve retention. However, this is meant to be more of a benefit used for recruitment, Owen explained.
The four members of the council in attendance came to a consensus that the take-home cars for BEPD officers is a good idea, and Dunn gave Owen and Hodges the go-ahead to move forward with this program.
The next Banner Elk Town Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
