BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Town Council heard a special presentation from Family Connects and planned two public hearings at its meeting on Monday, May 8.
Family Connects is a nurse home visiting program available in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties. Every family with a newborn baby, as well as families who have recently decided to foster or adopt a baby, living in these counties qualify for a home visit at no cost, explained Virginia Ford, community alignment specialist for Family Connects. Families who lost their babies can also schedule a free in-home visit with a registered nurse to get support and learn about what resources are available to them, and support is also available to families who lost custody of their babies at birth.
The program started in Durham and is evidence-based, Ford explained. The nurses provide judgment-free support and connect families with resources that they may need. Additionally, the nurses can notice problems, either with the mother or baby’s health, and can refer them to a doctor to ensure they get the medical care they need. Home visits are typically done at three weeks postpartum, but can be done sooner, and early intervention is one of the ways the nurses at Family Connect help the families they visit, Ford said.
The nurses bring a gift bag, meal, knowledge, experience and resources to the families they visit. Since the program started its Northwest branch in October 2021, it has served more than 450 families in the area. Ford is visiting the local governments to make them aware of what they do and to let people know that they are available to the families who need it.
The council called for a public hearing at its Monday, June 12, meeting regarding the proposed new zoning district. The commercial highway zoning district has been drafted by the town’s planning board and Zoning Officer Riley Pudney in response to recent interest in putting a hotel in Banner Elk off of Tynecastle Highway. The property is not technically within Banner Elk, so it would have to be annexed. This new zoning district would allow the hotel to be built, but would make it hard for just any business within Banner Elk to build such a structure and would require approval as special use from the town and planning board beforehand.
Additionally, the council called for another public hearing at the Monday, June 12, meeting regarding the proposed town budget. This will give citizens the opportunity to express any concerns or give suggestions on the draft budget to the council before it is approved.
The board passed a proclamation declaring May as National Bike Month, and Town Manager Rick Owen read a letter from Ted Silver, Chairman of the Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee, who could not make it to the meeting. The proclamation declares Friday, May 19, as Bike to Work Day and Monday, May 15, through Monday, May 22, as Bike to Work Week.
Owen presented the board with two budget amendments. First, the board was asked at a previous budget workshop if it would consider buying a police vehicle that would be purchased in the 2023-2024 budget to be purchased now. The reason for this is that police vehicles are becoming increasingly hard to obtain, and Chief Kevin Hodges has found a vehicle that is currently available for purchase. If the town were to wait until July 1, the vehicle may not be available at that point and it may have a hard time finding another one. The board approved this amendment.
Second, Owen told the board that the contractor is finishing up the Culver Road connection and that the final funds for payment needed to be approved. The board approved this amendment.
Owen updated the board on the Mill Pond project, which was set to be finished last fall. Due to some issues that the contractor has run into, the project is now expected to be finished at the end of the summer. Art on the Greene returns on Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28, with more than 60 vendors, Owen said. Admission is free and the event hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Banner Elk Town Council’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 12.
