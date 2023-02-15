BANNER ELK — At its monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, Banner Elk Town Council received an annual public services report, welcomed a new police officer and discussed upcoming business.
Public Works Supervisor Justin Hodges used to do monthly updates on the Public Services Department, but stopped during the pandemic as there was a limited number of people who were allowed to attend the meetings, said Town Manager Rick Owen. Hodges prepared an annual review for 2022 to catch the council up on what the department has been doing, as he hopes to start doing the monthly reports again.
The report listed all of the Public Services staff, new equipment that the department used last year and included photos from big projects that the department tackled.
“Citizens may not realize the role Public Services plays in our lives, but the fact is we rely on Public Services for just about everything we do, including water distribution, sanitary sewer and storm sewer systems, park maintenance, equipment maintenance and street system maintenance year-round,” Hodges wrote in a letter within the packet.
David Beam, who previously worked for the Banner Elk Police Department, returned to work there after working for the Newland Police Department for around six months. Banner Elk Police Chief Kevin Hodges expressed his gratitude to have Beam work at the department once again. Kevin Hodges also told the council about two young officers that will be joining the department after they graduate from BLET in May.
The council agreed to allow Owen to extend the town’s contract with Republic Services for an additional year, as the town extended the contract last year and it is set to expire in March. A representative from Republic Services agreed to discuss returning for a multi-year contract with the council in the future, he said. For the council’s information, Owen stated that there are currently 140 resident customers, 57 of which use the recycling service, and 57 commercial customers, six of which use the recycling service.
Zoning Administrator Riley Pudney was away at a conference and joined by Zoom. Pudney had several things to bring before the council, including a report of all the taxes that she will need to advertise next month. The council must see the list before the taxes can be advertised, and people on the list still have an opportunity to pay their taxes before it is advertised, Owen said.
In other news and notes:
- The council discussed an annexation petition for 1263 and 1285 Balm Highway. The properties are being purchased and the new owner would like water and sewer services from the town. Recently, the town has annexed properties across the street. The council voted to let Pudney certify the petition. The petition will come back to the council next month, where it can call for a public hearing if it desires.
- The Cycle NC Mountains to Coast Ride will start in Banner Elk. The official start date of the ride is October 1, but people will likely start coming in on September 29 in preparation, Owen said.
The next Banner Elk Town Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 13.
