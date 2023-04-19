BANNER ELK — After several public hearings regarding annexations and zoning ordinance changes, Banner Elk Town Council discussed the possibility of a hotel coming to the town at its meeting on Monday, April 10.
First, the council held a public hearing for the annexation request for two properties, located at 1263 Balm Highway and 1285 Balm Highway. The new owner of the property would like water and sewer services, which are available in the area, and the town has previously annexed properties across the street, Zoning Administrator Riley Pudney explained. No one spoke during the public hearing, and later in the meeting, the council members present unanimously approved the annexation request.
Second, the council held two separate public hearings for zoning ordinance amendments. The first one was to add a commercial low density zoning district, which would allow for “low-impact” commercial growth that does not affect surrounding residential areas, Pudney explained. The second public hearing was to allow ordinances that were lost in a prior update to be recodified or added again. No one spoke during either of the public hearings, and the council later unanimously approved each amendment during open meeting.
During public comment, Ted Silver spoke on the pending plans to put a hotel in the area. Silver simply requested that the council consider this decision carefully, and offered his input to prevent “unintended consequences” that could come from this project down the road. He pointed out that the property where the hotel is proposed it outside of the town’s limits and its extraterritorial jurisdiction and questioned where the workers for the 120-bed hotel would stay, given the county’s current crisis regarding affordable workforce housing. He brought up that the town has previously worked with developers and other individuals to make similar projects work, but has done so in a “controlled fashion.”
“I would like the council to accept my remarks and comments as they deliberate on the questions that will be raised for rezoning and for annexation of that property as they go about their work,” Silver said. “My remarks are not based on any preconceived negativity toward development, towards a hotel, towards anything that may happen on 184. But it is to bring to attention that a development that may raise our tax base and may put some people in work are but the tip of the iceberg for the overall considerations for the development that will take place.”
Town Manager Rick Owen updated the council on the discussions the Planning Board are having regarding the hotel so the council members can answer questions if they are asked about the project and so they are prepared when it comes up as an official agenda item, which Owen said will likely be next month. The current ordinances would not allow such a structure to be built within the town limits, and Owen previously approached the council to see if it would consider changes to ordinances that would allow a project like this under the right circumstances, which it was open to. Owen took the matter to the Planning Board, and Pudney gathered some notes on the project, mostly on possible setbacks or consequences down the road that could come from changing ordinances. Two representatives from the developer, the architect and engineer, attended the town council meeting simply to provide information if the council needed it.
Currently, the town has a mixed use zoning district, but the Planning Board, along with Pudney, came to the conclusion that changing the mixed use district may open the door for other properties already zoned as mixed use to do something similar in other areas. There seemed to be a lot of possible unintended consequences, as Silver had mentioned, to altering the mixed use zoning district, Owen said. This led the Planning Board to look at the possibility of creating a new high-impact commercial zoning district of some sort, which it discussed the specifics of at its meeting prior to the town council meeting.
Owen explained that the developer is on a tight timeline, so the Planning Board has decided to meet a few extra times before its next regular meeting in May to discuss the topic, hear recommendations from Pudney and provide feedback to her. If this goes smoothly, the Planning Board will have a recommendation ready to present to the council at its May meeting and request the council to consider calling a public hearing regarding the matter in June.
“There’s a lot to take place in that time, and honestly, the only way it’s gonna happen is if everyone involved is very engaged in the conversation, gets information to Riley, asks questions, gives feedback and council is aware and also gives feedback,” Owen said.
Pudney prepared some notes that she had sent to the Planning Board, including her initial thoughts and items that she feels need to be considered in this conversation, and Owen presented her notes to the board to read over before the meeting in May.
Banner Elk Town Council will have its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8.
