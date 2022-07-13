BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Town Council met on Monday, July 11, to discuss multiple upcoming projects within the town.
Tatiana Magee from the High Country Council of Governments talked to the board about her development of the Parks and Recreation Plan. She presented the major stakeholders in the project, as well as their priorities that she gathered from surveys and interviews with them. She explained what actions the town could take by itself, and what actions the town would need assistance with. After going over the wants of the stakeholders and the community, she discussed next steps with the board. The board unanimously approved Magee’s plan and Mayor Brenda Lyerly thanked her for her hard work.
Phil Trew of the High Country Council of Governments presented the updated Town Land Use Plan to the board for adoption. The board adopted it and expressed its gratitude.
“I just want to commend you for the work you did on this and the input you got from different sources and the meetings you’ve had to compile all this,” council member Charlie B. VonCanon told Trew. ”It took a lot of work. Thank you very much.”
Town Manager Rick Owen updated the board on the road repaving, which will begin in the next two weeks. The milling and resurfacing will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and may result in some noisy nights, but they don’t want to work around daytime traffic, he said.
Zoning Administrator Riley Pudney reported that dredging at Mill Pond will begin soon. The project is meant to remove extra sediment and improve the quality of the pond. She stated that it will take a few months and will likely be a little noisy, but it will be going on during the day. The project requires the removal of two trees, which the dredging company acquired a permit for, even though the trees were small enough to technically not require it.
The agenda included a consideration to amend the town’s ordinance on mobile food trucks, but Owen requested that the board take no action on the item so he could have time to further study the ordinance, make recommendations and ensure that the current ordinance is being properly enforced. The board agreed and took no action on the item.
The board approved two calls for public hearings regarding rezoning requests. The hearings will take place at the August meeting and regard 110 and 120 Azalea Way and 134 Main Street.
Holston Camp requested a sewer connection which the board approved, as the camp is already on the town’s sewer system and the town will not be responsible for paying the construction costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.