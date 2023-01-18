BANNER ELK — At its meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, the Banner Elk Town Council heard updates from Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue and discussed the Culver Street project.
Banner Elk VFR Chief Tyler Burr updated the board on the department. In 2022, Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to more than 700 calls, a record amount with the fewest number of active volunteers in the department’s history. Volunteer firefighters logged a total of 3,000 hours of training, with another 3,000 hours on calls. The fire district received an improved rating from the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and the State Fire Marshal, which lowers property insurance rates for businesses, Burr said.
The department received $31,000 from the High Country Charitable Foundation for firefighter safety equipment and received a $30,000 grant from the state. The Auxiliary Pie Auction raised more than $5,000 and the Firehouse Fundraiser show in August raised an additional $8,000. In October, Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue received a $516,000 Pierce Fire Truck, funded by the county fire tax and funds from selling an older fire truck, Burr said.
Lees-McRae College, Banner Elk, Sugar Mountain, Elk River, Diamond Creek, Eagle’s Nest, Tynecastle, The Farm and Balm are all part of Banner Elk VFR’s district. Along with needing more paid firefighters to ensure 24/7 coverage, the department is also in need of more volunteers, said community outreach volunteer Mark File. The increasingly congested traffic in Banner Elk, paired with the fact that most of the department’s volunteers live outside of the fire rescue’s district, means it is sometimes difficult for volunteers to get to the station in a timely manner, File said.
The low number of volunteers has put the department in a dire situation, Burr explained. Per the state’s requirements, the department is close to being put on probation due to the current number of volunteers and state of coverage.
“I feel it’s my obligation, my duty, to let the community know,” Burr said. “You know, it’s great when we show up to parades and everyone’s wearing the uniform and everything. But I also want to be careful about creating this false facade that when trouble does strike, there’s a truck full of firefighters right down the street. We are in a bad way.”
Jim Swinkola came to the meeting on behalf of the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk to inform the council of the club’s meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Whitney Vance, principal of Riverside Elementary School, attended the meeting to discuss the school’s unique approach to addressing food insecurity. A little more than a year ago, Riverside implemented raised garden beds and a greenhouse to teach kids to grow and tend to vegetables and other plants. Eventually, the students may begin selling their produce at the farmers market and canning some of their goods, Swinkola said.
The board appointed Robin Dunn to be the primary ABC Board member at the request of current primary board member Donna Dicks. Dunn previously was the alternate member while Dicks was the primary, and while Dicks expressed her interest in staying involved with the board, another commitment led her to request being swapped as the alternate ABC Board member.
Town Manager Rick Owen presented the board with one final change order to complete the paving, curb and gutter, electrical conduit and sidewalk portion of the Culver Street Project, excluding the actual lighting itself and brick inlay for the sidewalk. Derek Goddard with Blue Ridge Environmental Consultants PA approached the board to explain that the cost to do business and projects of this nature has increased, so the cost of the project as a whole is likely more than the board expected. Both he and Owen recommended that the board move forward and get the project finished, even though the cost is likely more than they anticipated. The board unanimously agreed to allow them to move forward with the project and begin planning a time to have it done.
The next Banner Elk Town Council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.
