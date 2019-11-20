SEVEN DEVILS — Despite losing the recent Seven Devils Town Council election by one vote, Wayne Bonomo still ended up on the council after Councilwoman Tina Bailey resigned on Nov. 12.
Bonomo was selected by the rest of the council and sworn in at the council’s Nov. 12 meeting, Town Manager Debbie Powers confirmed. Bonomo will serve out the remainder of Bailey’s term, which runs through December 2021.
“I’m honored to be on the Seven Devils Town Council and (am) looking forward to serving our community,” Bonomo said on Nov. 14.
Powers stated that Bailey had recently sold her house and moved out of Seven Devils.
Powers said that it was the council’s decision to choose Bonomo and that his interest was a reason why he was chosen.
In the 2019 Seven Devils municipal election, Bonomo finished fourth with 39 votes, one vote behind third-place Jeff Williams, who had 40 votes. Current Mayor Larry Fontaine was the top vote-getter with 76 votes and current Council Member Kay Ehlinger retained her seat with 59 votes.
Fontaine and Ehlinger will receive four-year terms that run until December 2023 and Williams will serve two years until December 2021. Councilman Brad Lambert is up for re-election in 2023. Current Councilman David Ehmig did not seek re-election in 2019 and his term expires in December.
In Seven Devils, the council selects its mayor and mayor pro-tem from within the council after a new board is seated. Powers confirmed this will be done at the Dec. 10 meeting after Fontaine, Ehlinger and Williams are sworn in. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Seven Devils Town Hall, located at 157 Seven Devils Road.
