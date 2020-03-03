Check this page for unofficial Avery County election results as they are reported by municipal precincts tonight. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. There are 19 precinct voting locations in Avery.
These results are unofficial until the Avery County Canvass on Friday, March 13. These results are from Avery County only and are not statewide results.
Candidates are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.
Avery County, NC March 3, 2020 Primary Election results (Unofficial until canvassing is completed):
Number of Precincts Reporting:
President (Dem):
Deval Patrick:
Bernie Sanders:
Tom Steyer:
Elizabeth Warren:
Marianne Williamson:
Andrew Yang:
Michael Bennet:
Joe Biden:
Michael Bloomberg:
Cory Booker:
Pete Buttigieg:
Julian Castro:
John Delaney:
Tulsi Gabbard:
Amy Klobuchar:
No Preference:
President (GOP):
Donald Trump:
Joe Walsh:
Bill Weld:
No Preference:
U.S. Senate (Dem):
Erica Smith:
Steve Swenson:
Cal Cunningham:
Trevor Fuller:
Atul Goel:
U.S. Senate (GOP):
Thom Tillis:
Paul Wright:
Larry Holmquist:
Sharon Hudson:
U.S. House District 11 (Dem):
Michael O'Shea:
Phillip Price:
Steve Woodsmall:
Gina Collias:
Moe Davis:
U.S. House District 11 (GOP):
Joey Osborne:
Vance Patterson:
Albert Wiley:
Chuck Archerd:
Lynda Bennett:
Matthew Burril:
Madison Cawthorn:
Jim Davis:
Dan Driscoll:
Steven Fekete:
Dillon Gentry:
Wayne King:
Governor (Dem):
Ernest Reeves:
Roy Cooper:
Governor (GOP):
Dan Forest:
Holly Grange:
Lt. Governor (Dem):
Allen Thomas:
Bill Toole:
Terry Van Duyn:
Chaz Beasley:
Yvonne Holley:
Ron Newton:
Lt. Governor (GOP):
John Ritter:
Mark Robinson:
Scott Stone:
Andy Wells:
Buddy Bengel:
Deborah Cochran:
Renee Ellmers:
Greg Gebhardt:
Mark Johnson:
Attorney General (GOP):
Jim O'Neill:
Sam Hayes:
Christine Mumma:
Auditor (Dem):
Luis Toledo:
Beth Wood:
Auditor (GOP):
Anthony Street:
Tom Hoegemeyer:
Agriculture Commissioner (Dem):
Walter Smith:
Jenna Wadsworth:
Donovan Watson:
Insurance Commissioner (GOP):
Ronald Pierce:
Mike Causey:
Labor Commissioner (GOP):
Chuck Stanley:
Josh Dobson:
Pearl Floyd:
Secretary of State (GOP):
E.C. Sykes:
Chad Brown:
Michael LaPaglia:
Supt. of Public Instruction (Dem):
Keith Sutton:
James Barrett:
Constance Johnson:
Michael Maher:
Jen Mangrum:
Supt. of Public Instruction (GOP):
Catherine Truitt:
Craig Horn:
Treasurer (Dem):
Dimple Ajmera:
Ronnie Chatterji:
Matt Leatherman:
Avery Co. Board of Commissioners (GOP):
Tim Phillips:
Wood Hall (Woodie) Young, Jr:
Martha Jaynes Hicks:
Jake Ingram:
Avery Co. Clerk of Court:
Lisa Ann Vance:
Linda Webb:
Teresa I. Benfield:
Theresa Lewis King:
Avery Co. Board of Education:
Ruth Ann Shirley:
Neil Wilson:
Kathey Aldridge:
Derrick Clark Calloway:
John Greene:
Jennifer L. Jennings:
Write-in (Miscellaneous):
