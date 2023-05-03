NEWLAND — After receiving the results of the housing study conducted by Bowen National Research, Avery County officials held a meeting to present the results to the community on Tuesday, April 25.
The presentation was held at the Avery Community Center and aimed to show the most important or striking findings from the study and outlined the area’s challenges and opportunities for growth for housing. The entire study is more than 300 pages long, so the presentation simply summarized what the community needs to know about Avery’s housing market.
The housing needs assessment for Avery County considered a variety of factors, including demographic characteristics and trends, economic conditions and initiatives, local housing policies and regulations, commuting and migration patterns, crime, development opportunities and more. For rental and for-sale dwellings, the study found that Avery County has an overall housing gap of 1,766 units. The five-year projection is that the county will have a gap of 595 rental units and 1,171 for-sale units. The for-sale housing gap is distributed fairly evenly across different price ranges or affordability levels. However, the rental housing gap is most seen among lower-priced units, with a rent of $1,308 or less, the assessment shows.
The assessment also found that Avery is not only losing residents to places like Watauga County, but also residential areas like Asheville, Charlotte and Winston-Salem. More than 60% of nonresidents surveyed in the assessment said they would move to Avery County if they could find somewhere to live. It found that 3,660 residents are employed outside the county, while 3,532 people commute to Avery County for work. At the time of the assessment, there seemed to be no apartment units for rent, and the study found no units for those with an annual income range of $52,000 to $70,000.
To be cost-burdened means that a person uses more than 30% of its income to pay for housing. In Avery, 598 renters and 993 homeowners are cost-burdened, the study found. Additionally, just less than 40 renters and just less than 100 homeowners in the county live in “substandard conditions.”
A healthy market should have an occupancy rate of no higher than 96%, to allow for new people to move into the area and for existing residents to move to different units within the area, said Patrick Bowen, president and founder of Bowen National Research. In Avery County, the occupancy rate is 99.6%.
An income of $140,000 or higher is required to afford a home that was built in 1990 or sooner in Avery County, the study found. At the time of the assessment, 145 homes were for sale. Ninety-six of those homes cost more than $300,000, while only 10 of them were available for less than $200,000. No homes were available in the county for less than $99,000.
The full survey is available on the county’s website, and the presentation will soon be available on the website.
