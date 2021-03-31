NEWLAND — The Avery County Republican Party held its annual convention at the Avery Extension Center Community Building on Saturday, March 27. The event featured a number of speakers from Avery and western North Carolina, including NC District 11 Congressman Madison Cawthorn. The party also recognized the recent passing of former chair Don Baker, passing a Memorial Resolution in his honor during its business actions. The following are images from the day’s festivities.
