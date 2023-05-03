ELK PARK — Charlie Dearmin on behalf of Avery Connect spoke to the Elk Park Board of Aldermen during its Monday, May 1, meeting to discuss the groundwork that the organization has been laying in preparation for its operational beginning to make a positive difference in the lives of youth in the local community.
Dearmin, who is with Elk Park United Methodist Church, discussed how the church had informed the board around a year ago regarding its burden to do something of positive impact within the community. The group discussed a heart for those who are homeless and/or dealing with substance abuse issues within the area. Dearmin explained how a number of people within the church had been working with NC Rural Center and learned of grant applications through the program which are funded through the Duke Endowment. Dearmin reported that Elk Park UMC had to present a goal and plan for what it wanted to do as a rural community in North Carolina to implement community outreach, etc., and shared that the church was selected as one of 10 that was approved to receive grant funding in the amount of $15,000 for an upstream prevention program that has been named Avery Connect.
Dearmin shared that the Avery Connect startup team has met monthly with Marion native and director of Faith in Rural Communities for NC Rural Center, Dr. Heather Kilbourne to discuss and fine tune the vision and mission of the program as to what a small community church can do and not overreach.
The organization’s focus, according to Dearmin, will rest on how to get young people in a positive track before they opt to move toward drugs or other harmful decisions. The program will concentrate, beginning this summer, with opportunities for one-week life skills training, followed by a six-week period of an internship model, where high school juniors and seniors work with a partner organization or business, with Avery Connect and the respective business or organization splitting the amount of funding provided to the mentee for his or her time working.
“Hopefully we can help lead kids into a more career-oriented mindset,” Dearmin said, noting that Avery Connect has been working in collaboration with organizations such as High Country Caregivers and with Ellis Ayers at Avery County Schools to assist in directing potential youngsters their way.
Dearmin concluded his presentation asking the town to let the group know if they know of any area employers in town interested in taking part in this program, and provided the board with information on the group’s website at www.averyconnect.org.
“It’s all about helping kids to find a path to where they need to be,” Dearmin added.
The board also was addressed by local resident and recent land purchaser in the Cranberry community Junior Benfield. Benfield explained to the board that he had recently purchased approximately 20 acres of property in which to build a business and eventually a home, and noted that he wished for the board to permit him to tie onto the existing city sewer line at the entrance to Cranberry Middle School near Hwy. 19E. Benfield said he had already spoken with officials with the school system, as well as with homeowners living between the entrances of Freedom Trail and Cranberry Middle, as well as had been in conversation with Elk Park town staff regarding the request.
“I’m not looking to develop land, but to have my business, my shop, and my business partner with a landscape crew; then, hopefully, to build a house there,” Benfield said.
Town Utilities Supervisor Tyler Boone told the board that there seems to be no issues regarding hookup besides the extension of the sewer main, and Benfield added that he would like to have a tap placed on every lot through the new area extension that would provide opportunities for future customers to hook on to the town services for water and sewer. Following discussion, the town unanimously approved the request.
In other news and notes:
- Maintenance staff reported that leaks had been repaired on Brooks Shell Road as well as on Davis Street since the last board meeting, and that other repairs are in process of repair.
- In an update to the town park construction project, Mayor Daniel Boone reported that the town had to purchase block and that it should be complete this week, and that Todd Burleson Paving would be providing the town an estimate and would be available for paving services as soon as the town was ready for the work to be done. Boone elaborated on the additional work necessary on walls at the park, and how structural engineer C. Michael Alberto had informed them that both walls should have went down farther where it wouldn’t “kick out” over time. The engineer quoted a cost of $1,500 to be engineer for the project which must be turned in with the permit to the county inspections office before the work can be legally completed. The board unanimously approved the expenditure.
- Aldermen unanimously approved to switch its health insurance carrier from the current NC League of Municipalities coverage plan to a plan quoted by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.
- Town Clerk Connie Guinn reported that the town was approved for a Division of Water Infrastructure grant for $400,000 with application assistance from WithersRavanel. The grant funding money will be contributed toward hiring an engineer that the board must approve, which will work toward the town’s capital improvement plan and assessing with staff the water needs for the town. The board agreed to hold a call meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15, to look over several engineering applications that the town has already received for the grant execution.
The next regularly scheduled monthly meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 5, at Elk Park Town Hall.
