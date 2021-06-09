NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners convened on June 7 in the Avery County Administrative Building to approve its budget for the fiscal year of 2021-2022, as well as approve changes to county ordinances in order to comply with North Carolina state law. Commissioner Blake Vance was not in attendance, but board members Chair Martha J. Hicks, Vice-Chair Tim Phillips, and Commissioners Dennis Aldridge and Wood Hall Young, Jr. were present to vote.
Before addressing business, the meeting began with the celebration of the retirement of Mike Sprayberry, who has served as North Carolina Director of Emergency Management since 2013. The board expressed their gratitude to Mike Sprayberry for his service to Avery County, and further resolved that the Avery County Commissioners “wish Mike Sprayberry continued health, happiness, and prosperity.” A copy of the resolution be presented to MIke Sprayberry as a token of their respect.
Finance Officer Caleb Hogan provided an overview of the 2021-2022 budget for Avery County before the commissioners took a vote on the proposed budget. Hogan described economic growth through the increased revenue earned in the 2020-21 fiscal year and projected revenue growth in 2021-22. He reported that property values increased $95 million, or 2.29 percent, from $4.142 billion to $4.237 billion from the 2020-21 fiscal year to the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Taxes for Avery County residents will not increase, however, as the General Fund tax rate remains at 48 cents per $100 valuation and the fire tax rate remains at seven cents per $100 valuation. Ultimately, the overall tax rate will remain at 55 cents per $100 valuation for the coming fiscal year.
Property value, as well as property tax, according to Hogan, are increasing steadily heading into the 2021-22 fiscal year. He reported that 63% of revenue for the General Fund will come from property taxes, while 18% will originate from sales taxes. Intergovernmental transfers represent 9% of revenue, with sales and services representing 7%, while the remaining three percent was attributed to a miscellaneous “other” category. The fire tax revenues will be distributed across fire departments in the county as well as the Fire Association, the Fire Commission, the Avery County Ladder Company, and Linville Central Rescue.
The largest expenditure in the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget is public safety, which comprises 30 percent of planned expenditures. Following public safety, education is budgeted at 19% of expenditures, followed by 17% of the general fund dedicated to human services, 14% to general government, 8% to environmental protection, 7% to other, and five percent to debt services. The only expenditure categories not receiving increased funding in the 2021-22 budget year are education and debt services.
One capital project was mentioned in the budget, the Avery County High School Addition & Renovation project, which has cost $20,296,039 from 2017 to 2021, yet has not created any increase in taxes for Avery County taxpayers. Additionally, Hogan noted reimbursement received from the North Carolina Lottery for another school-related project, the Crossnore Elementary School roof project. The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the 2021-22 fiscal year budget and thanked Hogan for his work on the budget.
Opening the floor for public comments, residents voiced their opinions on the county’s fiscal priorities. Jim Ward, representing the High Country Charitable Foundation, expressed his wish for Avery County to fund an animal services position. The High Country Charitable Foundation, Inc. is a 501©3 nonprofit organization with a vision to help the Avery County community by providing for neighbors and animals in need. Ward represented the Care of Animals in Avery County organization, a nonprofit incorporated June 30, 2020, according to the North Carolina Secretary of State website.
Advocating for the creation of a position for an animal services officer in Avery County, Ward presented a contribution of $100,000 to fund the first-year costs of a dedicated animal services officer, and suggested “possible further funding.” The animal services officer would be under the supervision of the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. The Board of Commissioners provided little response, however, as County Manager Phillip Barrier Jr. clarified following the meeting that commissioners did not decide to create the animal services position in the 2021-22 budget.
Additionally, Jim Swinkola took to the podium to invite residents of Avery County to a meeting at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 23 with NC District 85 Representative Dudley Greene and NC District 46 Senator Warren Daniel. The goal of the meeting is for constituents to provide input to the representatives as they serve the Avery community in Raleigh at the state legislature.
During discussion on whether to approve subdivision Lots EC1 through EC12 for Eagles Crest and Lots ES70 through ES93 for Eagles Springs at Eagles Nest, the board heard from representative Derek Buchanan, who spoke on behalf of Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Buchanan stated that the Avery County Planning Board has been unduly difficult in the process of approving the company’s projects, adding that Eagles Nest is one of the largest employers in the area, and had requested local business owners and vendors working on Eagles Nest projects to come to the meeting in order to demonstrate the impact of Eagles Nest on the local economy. While none of the businesspeople spoke, many were in attendance in support of Eagles Nest.
“Minor issues” from the Planning Board have slowed Eagles Nest projects according to Buchanan. While Commissioners Tim Phillips and Wood Hall Young, Jr. voiced their support, Commissioner Dennis Aldridge did speak to his concern that Eagles Nest has not been forthright about their master business plans. Stating that the board has received subdivision approval applications “piece by piece” from Eagles Nest, Aldridge commented that he would like to see master development plans that take into account the complete impact of Eagles Nest’s development and that, ultimately, the approval process should be “difficult, but not prohibitive” in order to maintain high standards and thorough review. The board voted unanimously to approve Eagles Nest’s major subdivision approval.
Commissioners voted on a slate of changes to local ordinances due to new state legislation that required compliance. North Carolina’s General Assembly adopted into law in 2019 the North Carolina General Statute Chapter 160D, which reorganized the state’s Planning and Development Regulation statutes and required compliance by June 30. Early in the meeting, Ben Hitchings, adjunct instructor and UNC School of Government Fellow at UNC-Chapel Hill, provided an introduction to proposed changes to seven Avery County ordinances pursuant to changes in state law. The ordinances considered for changes included Maximum Building Height Ordinance, Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance, High Impact Protection Ordinance, Mountain Ridge Protection Ordinance, Sexually Oriented Businesses Ordinance, Watershed Protection Ordinance and Subdivision Ordinance.
The board thanked County Attorney Michaelle Poore and Avery County Planning and Inspections Director Tommy Burleson for their work on updating local ordinances to comply with state regulations.
In other news and notes from the meeting:
- The Department of Social Services received an allocation of $17,529.73 from the State Pandemic LIEAP (Low-income Energy Assistance Program), funds to be allocated to the County Welfare general fund.
- For labor and supplies used in the 2020 General Election, the Avery County Board of Elections received a reimbursement from the state for the amount $30,057.28.
- Avery County Sheriff’s Office received $2,500 earmarked for the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program, accepted by the Board of Commissioners for the 2021-22 budget.
- Avery County Department of Transportation received $15,299 reimbursement from the CARES Act for the costs of offering transportation for citizens to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Avery County is eligible to receive part of a State of North Carolina settlement relating to opioid litigation, and the county has received FEMA reimbursement of $46,309.83 in for expenditures related to pandemic response credited to the Avery County Emergency Management Revenue Fund.
- A Memorandum of Agreement was presented by the county attorney Poore relating to the North Carolina state settlement of opioid litigation. North Carolina is set to receive $850 million, of which Avery County will receive around 0.265%, equating to $2,252,000 over an 18-year period. The funds must be used to address the opioid crisis in the county.
The next meeting of the Avery County Board of Commissioners will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, in the Commission Boardroom at the County Administrative Building. Because of Independence Day, the July meeting will be moved to Monday, July 12. There will be no second meeting in July.
Marisa Mecke is a Report For America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
