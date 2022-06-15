BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Town Council heard in its June 13 meeting from several officials with AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, about the group’s capital campaign to provide hospice care at a more local level.
Anne Marie Yates, capital campaign co-chairperson, spoke to the council about the genesis of the project, as a committee of concerned citizens came together to evaluate the need for a more localized service for hospice and palliative care in the High Country of Avery, Ashe and Watauga counties, only to discover that AMOREM was also pursuing similar avenues. Over time, the groups came together with a common purpose and have undergone the process of purchasing land and beginning the building process, with funding serving as the primary obstacle to completing the vision.
Evalyn Pierce, another capital campaign co-chairperson, shared her own personal experience with AMOREM in the care of her own father.
“We immediately felt at peace with our decision. Our father was thankful for the compassion and support shown not only to him, but to our family. This inspired our effort to bring a patient care unit to the High Country in his memory. A local facility will bless families with the gift of time — reducing time spent traveling and increasing precious time spent with loved ones. We are grateful for the work AMOREM has already done in the High Country and excited to be part of making a local patient care unit a reality for the High Country,” Pierce stated.
AMOREM Director of Development Brittany Bonn also addressed the council, sharing the organizational vision to transform how end-of-life care is done locally. Bonn noted that AMOREM has cared for more than 1,500 patients based in the High Country, adding that AMOREM operates three patient care units, currently based in Lenoir, Hudson and Valdese.
As part of a slide presentation, Bonn shared an architectural rendering of a planned campus that will be built off Archie Carroll Road, located on the eastern periphery of Boone near Old U.S. 421 South, next to the organization’s High Country administrative building, which will house seven patient rooms as well as a family room, chapel and offer private outdoor access with a view of a nearby creek.
Bonn shared that the group has raised $2.3 million toward a total goal of $8 million for the project, adding that AMOREM will continue to provide information to the community in coming months.
The council also heard a presentation from Phil Trew with High Country Council of Governments, who shared an update to the town’s Land Use Plan. Trew explained that he had met with the Banner Elk Planning Board on five occasions since February to work on updating the plan, taking into consideration a number of factors, including economic trends, environmental restraints, the impact of Lees-McRae College, population trends, the town’s water and sewer systems, its transportation network (pedestrian and vehicle) as well as zoning maps and regulations along with the town’s existing land use plan.
Trew reported that he had developed a citizens survey which assisted with the process, as well as listed in summary 12 total recommendations to consider in approving the updated plan, recommendations which included the review of viewshed development guidelines and zoning ordinance, review of Heritage District overlay regulations, a codified traffic impact analysis, review of the town’s pedestrian plan and its water and sewer capital improvement plans, and update of the town’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
The council set a public hearing for its July meeting to carry out final approval of the updated Land Use Plan, and Trew added that he would be present at the hearing to answer any additional questions.
Town Manager Rick Owen reported to the board during a public hearing that the council has a final budget meeting scheduled for June 27, at which point the finalized fiscal year 2022-23 budget will need approval, and that the budget will require approval prior to July 1.
In his budget message, Owen that in the proposed budget, the recommended town tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year is 46 cents per $100 of valuation, a total 10 cents below the current tax rate of 56 cents per $100 valuation, and that the proposed budget is established on a tax base valuation of $339,475,512, and a 98-percent tax collection rate. Owen also explained that within the General Fund budget, staff is requesting to complete a variety of projects and equipment purchases, including a budgeted $250,000 for road resurfacing, $180,000 for vehicle purchases, and $145,000 in capital equipment purchases. Owen noted that the water and sewer revenue and expenditures are projected to be $882,767, and that no rate increase is currently recommended to the council. Owen also addressed the Historic Banner Elk School Project Fund and town employee salaries and benefits as part of the budget summary letter.
Owen also reminded the council of upcoming events, including the next Art on the Greene event on July 2 and 3, and shared that the ongoing resurfacing project in town by NCDOT was not completed by its target date of the end of May, but that he is hoping the project will be completed in July.
In his Manager’s report, Owen presented the council with a change order in the amount of $49,017 for the current water and sewer expansion project to add buried conduit and sewer line extension, a measure the council unanimously approved.
In other news and notes:
- Council set multiple public hearings for its next regular meeting in July, in addition to the scheduled hearing on its aforementioned updated Land Use Plan. The council will hold a public hearing on an annexation request for a lot on Dobbins Road, as well as a public hearing on an ordinance amendment in regard to food trucks. The current food truck ordinance does not allow for a truck to be parked overnight at a property that is using it. According to Owen’s presentation to the council, the Planning Board recommended a change to the ordinance to allow for food trucks that are on property zoned for a restaurant to remain on the premises overnight, helping to avoid potential issues with businesses that own trucks having them parked on their premise overnight.
- Council approved the recommendation of Robin Dunn for a three-year term to remain on board as the ABC Store alternate board member.
- Following a public hearing, the board approved an annexation request at 1260 Balm Highway, a .31-acre parcel that is a non-contiguous annexation as sewer service from the town is requested.
- Council concluded its meeting with discussion over the loud nature of recent late-evening music downtown, addressing recent complaints by residents over the elevated noise level during concerts held at the Village Shoppes, as music concerts have continued until approximately 11 p.m. Council discussed the potential need to evaluate its current noise ordinance and debated the merits of making adjustments to the 9:30 p.m. time frame, also discussing what the noise ordinance outlines in terms of enforcement by the town in the absence of a permit to specifically extend that time as outlined there. Banner Elk Police Chief Kevin Hodges informed the council that the business owner in question had been presented with a copy of the noise ordinance, telling council that continued non-compliance to the ordinance could result in citations of increasing value, with the potential for as severe a penalty as a misdemeanor arrest. Following continued discussion, the council agreed to request that the Planning Board discuss the issue at its next meeting on July 5 for suggestions to council, and staff agreed to assist in making local musicians aware of the ordinance’s specifics.
The next meeting of Banner Elk Town Council will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at Banner Elk Town Hall.
