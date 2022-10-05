ELK PARK — During its Monday, Oct. 3, monthly meeting, Elk Park Board of Aldermen heard from several residents regarding multiple issues.
Town resident Elaine Crane addressed the board during public comments regarding the progress on her entering into compliance with the town’s nuisance ordinance. Crane explained that she had received a letter from the town notifying her of the need to improve her property, but explained that she didn’t know what else she needs to do. On Crane’s property is a mobile home that is no longer habitable, as well as a log cabin that Crane explained was falling in, but that she was unable to find someone who would take the logs and relocate what may be usable logs from the cabin.
Crane explained to the board that she plans to get both entities off her property in the spring and hoped to recoup some expense, but noted that financially it would be difficult to attempt to relocate the domiciles at the current time. She added that she had already had the power company take down power lines to the buildings and is concerned about a larger mess tearing the buildings down than the property’s current state. Elk Park Police Chief Mike Ellenburg suggested someone he knew who might be able to assist Crane with the tear-down process, and another citizen in attendance at the meeting expressed potential interest in salvageable logs from the cabin building. Following discussion, the board expressed appreciation for the work Crane had recently done in cleaning up, and agreed that it would afford Crane until the spring to remove the buildings from the property.
Also in the vein of nuisance ordinance compliance, the board was addressed by Larry Boyd, who was speaking on behalf of Mike Gray, who owns the town’s car wash and the former auction house/Elk Park Supermarket building on Hwy. 19E. Boyd explained to the board that efforts are taking place to ensure that the car wash facility was complying with the nuisance ordinance, including picking up multiple large bags full of trash per week, adding signage to encourage customers to properly dispose of trash, as well as Boyd making his presence known at the property to limit transients and the presence of others who are not using the car wash for its intended purpose.
When asked by the board about the operability of the vacuum cleaners at the car wash, Boyd said that the cleaners work, but that thieves have been taking hoses from them. Boyd added that over the past month surveillance cameras have been installed to monitor the car wash bays and the change machine, also noting that since more attention has been placed on the facility, that there has been no vandalism or theft at the property the past two months.
Boyd told the board that the grass had recently been cut at the property, and that graffiti that had been painted on the side of the former auction house building had been removed, and the side of the building had been repainted, as well as informed the board that cinder block pallets located at the property are to be used to make repairs to the rear of the facility.
Mayor Pro Tem Alice Whittington expressed appreciation to Boyd for the efforts, asked that he continue to keep the property maintained, and informed Boyd that with the recent hire of an additional part-time police officer, that patrolling at the area will increase to provide greater law enforcement presence to deter any future crime at the site.
Businessman Dean Rupard spoke with the board during public comments to ask the board about receiving water and sewer service as a property located just outside city limits at 8238 N Hwy. 19E. Rupard explained that he had purchased the property from Larry Hicks and is planning on establishing a used car dealership there. Rupard noted that he wasn’t sure if a sewer tap was necessary, as he had spoken with town maintenance supervisor Tyler Boone and had been informed that Boone thought a sewer tap was already somewhere at the property. Rupard noted that in his conversation with Boone, it was concluded that for water service, a bore may be needed under Old Mill Road, which is maintained by the DOT and not the town.
The board informed Rupard that if a bore was necessary to provide service, that DOT would have to sign off on the project and have an approved company, such as Iron Mountain, undertake the work. Rupard also asked whether he could hook on to only the town’s sewer line, and was informed that he could at a minimum rate charge beginning at $40 monthly. With T. Boone not present for the meeting due to working on an ongoing town project, the board shared with Rupard that Boone would have to look up the layout of lines at his property to determine what services could be realistically offered for certain.
The fourth and final resident to address the board during the meeting was Glen Horney, who had his water service cut off last spring, but had reconnected and been in good standing with making payments for the months since the reconnect and inquired about the town reimbursing him the meter deposit he had to make to re-establish his connection. Following brief discussion, the board unanimously voted to return the deposit to Horney, with a check to be mailed to him from the town.
In other news and notes:
- Due to a work commitment, Elk Park Mayor Daniel Boone was unable to attend the meeting. The board moved for Alderman Alice Whittington to chair the evening’s meeting, as well as moved for Whittington to take on the role of Mayor Pro Tempore, replacing Alderman Joel Whitley in that capacity moving forward. Whittington had previously agreed to serve in the role, but as a new member to the board following the 2021 election felt the need to serve for a period of time prior to taking on the responsibility.
- The new town police vehicle has been paid for by the town, in addition to the vehicle tag and insurance. Chief Ellenburg reported that he had received a quote for emergency lighting and radio console to be installed in the vehicle at a cost of $5,660.58, an expense the board unanimously approved.
- The board discussed upcoming events and getting word out to the community. Whittington noted that Freedom Trail Elementary School was planning to be more actively involved with both the upcoming Halloween in the Park event through setting up tents to give candy away, as well as the upcoming Christmas event, going so far as planning to enter a float into the Christmas parade in December. Clerk Connie Guinn noted that she could mail a flyer to town churches and businesses to inform them about the Halloween event and to disseminate information about the Christmas activities as well.
- Alderman Darlene Hicks suggested the possibility of contacting someone with Region D at High Country Council of Governments to consult with them regarding the town’s ordinances as they are under review, providing the individual with background information in order to help the town to design more specifically suited nuisance and other ordinances for the Town of Elk Park. The board agreed with the idea and tentatively set a called meeting for 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, to address and review ordinances.
The next meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Elk Park Town Hall.
