ELK PARK — Elk Park Board of Aldermen moved to proceed with legal action against residents who have exhibited a lack of compliance with the town’s nuisance ordinance, as well as looked at the best method for determination of mitigating comp time among employees during its latest meeting on Monday, May 3.
Mayor Daniel Boone shared that the town has been in conversation with town lawyer Butch Hughes regarding repeated efforts to direct a select number of habitual non-compliant residents to adhere to the town’s nuisance ordinance. The town spoke of one resident, Danny Buchanan, and noted that both the town and Hughes had sent repeated letters and made several overtures to request cleanup on his property, with no results.
Following a period of discussion on how to best proceed with the situation, the board unanimously voted to follow counsel’s advice and direct town staff to go with law enforcement to the property on Monday, May 10, with a letter from counsel stating their intent, then to proceed with demolition and cleanup action on the property with town labor and equipment at the resident’s expense. The board noted that with any noncompliant properties in town, the town has authority to take action that also may include, but is not limited to, issuing tickets from law enforcement, town staff taking action to remedy the nuisance areas and potential liens placed on property.
The board noted additional individuals who are noncompliant to the ordinance during the meeting, including Wade Thompson, Wade Whittington, Misty Blair and Joey Johnson, and acknowledged that letters reflecting their property’s noncompliance to the nuisance ordinance had been sent multiple times. Aldermen directed Elk Park Police Chief Mike Ellenburg to issue a ticket to Blair regarding the unwillingness to adhere to the town ordinance, and the town is sending a final letter to Whittington, Thompson and Johnson noticing that they have 30 days to come into compliance or face a ticket and monetary fine of $100 per day.
Additionally, the board discussed at length the issue of evaluating current comp time policy for employees. The board recognized that it needs to adjust its policy to curtail the potential of having to pay exorbitant totals to employees for their comp time hour totals, and also look to set town policy more in line with other municipalities and government agencies.
Mayor Boone shared that he had discussed the issue with the NC League of Municipalities for suggested guidance, looking at total comp time hours each year for town employees and how the payment of overtime hours are allotted. Following discussion, the board moved for staff to have no more than 50 hours of carryover comp time by the end of the year on December 31 leading into 2022.
In other news:
- The board voted to hold a public hearing set for 6 p.m. on May 25, in regard to adjustment of in-town water rates. The town is evaluating an increase in the base water rate for in-town residents from $19 each month to $20, which would match the base water rate for out-of-town customers. The board noted that the slight change could generate approximately $4,500 annually to the town for the water system, which currently is in a situation where it pays for itself in regular use, but is not profitable enough to sustain the future cost of any major repairs, including pump replacements or other major issues.
- Maintenance and utilities supervisor Tyler Boone addressed the issue of pending repairs related to the Cranberry lift station, reporting that Mtn. Heritage had given the town a quote about a year ago for electrical board work, and that he would request that the company resend an updated quote for the panels needed. Boone reiterated that town staff would be able to do the ancillary work at the location, including the installation of metal beams to support the board panel.
- The town discussed plans for its Independence Day celebration scheduled for Saturday, July 3. Mayor Boone informed the board that several of the same vendors whom the town contracted in 2019 would be able to return this summer, including food and amusement vendors. The town parade will line up at 4:30 p.m. at H&H Express, with the parade through downtown beginning at 5 p.m., following by the party in Winters Town Park, which will include a pair of 45-minute concert sessions from the group Mountain Rose.
- Aldermen discussed picnic shelter construction that had been contracted but not carried out by contractor Brett Bond of Bear Creek Construction. Mayor Boone, town clerk Connie Guinn and Alderman Joel Whitley spoke of multiple contacts with Bond regarding the job, and that he had repeatedly told the town he would be coming to do the work, but had not done so. Whitley read several text message exchanges between he and Bond from the past two months, with no resulting construction. The town has requested that payment already given to Bond for purchase of materials be reimbursed to the town totaling more than $2,400, and the board moved to turn the matter over to town attorney Butch Hughes to pursue legal action. The board also approved approaching town resident Mike Whittington to determine if he could take the job and have it completed in time for the Independence Day weekend events.
- The board moved to ask Hughes to draw up language regarding the cutoff of water by the town to non-paying residents, providing clarification on the ability of the town to opt to cut off services to residents when the situation warrants, especially in regard to major water leaks that residents will not repair. Mayor Boone agreed to bring the new writeup to the next monthly meeting.
- Aldermen approved advertising 2020 delinquent taxes in the local newspaper as required by law. Guinn reported that the town had a collection rate for 2020 of approximately 99.2 percent, with only six people in the town possessing delinquent taxes. Additionally, the board discussed looking into the purchase of new computer software to assist with billing, as the current system is growing obsolete and the individual responsible for servicing and maintaining the system is preparing to retire.
The board also set a public hearing for Tuesday, May 25, regarding the town’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
The next regular meeting of the Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, at Elk Park Town Hall.
