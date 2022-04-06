ELK PARK — Elk Park Board of Aldermen made several financial commitments toward bolstering its water and sewer services, including the purchase of new equipment and initiation of construction projects.
In the absence of Mayor Daniel Boone, Alderman Joel Whitley facilitated the meeting, which featured a number of guest speakers. Mike Henley, candidate for Avery County Sheriff, addressed the board to share about his background and reasons that he is vying for office, thanking the board for its service to the local community.
Additionally addressing the board was Charlie Dearmin, representing Elk Park United Methodist Church. Dearmin shared with the board additional information on a topic which had been broached at the board’s previous meeting, when the church first introduced its desire to assist the town and determine solutions for issues such as homelessness and drug abuse through a program called “Faith in Communities,” an initiative that is partnered by Duke Endowment and NC Rural Center which provides funding to rural United Methodist churches to make significant impacts in their hyperlocal communities.
Dearmin shared that the church sought the board’s input on key areas of need in helping to determine ways in which this program, if an application for funding was awarded, could best assist the Elk Park community. Following discussion, the board requested that the church provide examples of other municipalities where the Faith in Communities partnership has been successfully operating and to provide information to the town at a future meeting for additional discussion.
Otis Ward, representing the HOA with Woodland Hills, also spoke at the meeting, sharing about an ongoing matter of water usage and trying to determine water leaks in the development. Ward cited that 17 homes currently are using town water, and that a steep increase in water usage had occurred. Ward reported that the association has checked valves and its pump house, and has used a leak detector across the properties and located one pipe leak which has since been repaired. Ward reported that the usage has decreased to approximately 11,000 gallons per day in the development, and asked if the board would consider a water release for the development, or to offer a prorated forgiveness for water bills reflecting a reduction of 5,000 gallons/day from the reported total usage from November 2021 to March 2022.
“We’re doing our best to take care of the situation,” Ward said.
Resident Andrea Carr also spoke to the board regarding the construction renovation taking place on her property, citing that she understood there had been complaints regarding the condition of the property in relation to the town’s nuisance ordinance.
Carr explained that she has owned the home for approximately 18 months, and that she is doing extensive repairs to the structure, including installing a new roof and deck, doing the repairs “as she goes along.” She added that has cleaned her side yard and wood pile, and requested that the town “give her a minute,” in terms of time to straighten up the premises. Carr also noted that she had bought and been installing wire fence to house her four chickens at the property as well.
Alderman Mike Smith noted the remodel and the effort, expressing confidence that Carr is working to get the area looking more respectable and added his appreciation for her willingness to “make an effort” when it comes to trying help keep individual properties cleaned up in town. Whitley reminded Carr of the large trash pickups that will be scheduled later in the month, and that it would an opportunity for any large items to be disposed of.
“If a person’s making an effort, we want to try to help them.” Smith said.
The board discussed a number of needed infrastructure enhancements with respect to water and sewer systems. Town maintenance supervisor Tyler Boone brought several proposals to the board, explaining the need that is currently prevalent, as well as materials and costs required to carry out the tasks.
Boone presented a proposal to purchase two pumps needing to be replaced at a booster station at Ferncliff Dr. to alternate and assist with low pressure issues. The project work will also help with fire hydrants to come into compliance according to state guidelines, as well as will keep consistent pressure in the water lines. Boone also recommended that the town purchase two VFDs, described as the “brains” of the pump, to control pressure and the speed of the pumps in operation.
Additionally, Boone shared that an actuator valve is in need of replacement in Cranberry which sends the town water in consistent pressure to the direction of Cranberry. The cost for the two pumps was estimated at $14,262, with the two VFD drives estimated at $11,228.64, and the actuator estimated cost of approximately $4,800, for a total ballpark figure of approximately $30,000, with additional funding for miscellaneous needs such as plumbing needing figured in.
Whitley noted that the proposed infrastructure projects are precisely what American Rescue Plan funding is intended for, of which the town is scheduled to receive approximately $140,000. Following discussion, the board approved the material purchases.
Boone also shared that the town has been in violation in regard to influent tests within its water system. The town has been faithful in testing its effluent flow, or outgoing flow of water for multiple types of suspended and other solids, but has not been doing composite testing of the influent, or incoming flow. Boone had been conducting “grab sampling,” but was notified that the samples required must be of a composite nature, requiring a 24-hour pull with water samples pulled each hour of that period. In short, Boone explained that the town needed to purchase a refrigerated sampler package at a cost of approximately $8,000 to be able to bring the town system into compliance and prevent the risk of fines and penalties.
Aldermen discussed multiple facets of the issue, including the usage of ARP funding for the sampler and the urgency of needing the machinery, before it unanimously approved the purchase.
In other news and notes:
- The town will be holding its large trash pickup days on April 19 to 22 and April 26 to 29. Residents must call ahead and contact Town Hall to have their name added to the list for pickup of items.
- In an update on the construction project at Well House No. 2, it was reported that Mike Whittington of WhittCo. had assessed the project, determining that demolition of the old block building and concrete slab would be needed, followed by digging of footers so that Jon Hensley could come to pour new footers and concrete slab. From that point, Whittington noted that block mason Howard Clawson would then order blocks and supplies for his portion of the building process, with T. Boone picking out doors and windows and WhittCo. setting up the roofing system and completing the structure.
- Town plans for the installation of new city limits signs were halted by the NCDOT district office in Wilkesboro. It was reported that Mayor Boone was chided by DOT for attempting to place the signs on DOT’s right-of-way, and was told that the town must fill out a comprehensive form describing the installations in detail, which would then have to be approved by a state board. The town has already bought the signs for placement, but the application process would have to be done for approval to install them. Aldermen Smith recommended that Mayor Boone look into the paperwork for the process to determine if the board wishes to further pursue the matter.
- The board moved to contact surveyor Al Allbert for assistance is locating markers or potentially providing another survey of property on Reservoir Hill for purposes of installation of the pressure boosting station scheduled for the location.
Elk Park Town Hall will be closed on Friday, April 15, for the Good Friday holiday. The next regularly scheduled meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 2.
