NEWLAND — With election season in Avery County in full swing, residents have been heading out to the courthouse ahead of the end of early voting on Saturday, Feb. 29, to have a say in who will emerge as the frontrunners on Election Day in November.
Election Day is on Tuesday, March 3, and precincts will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The primary vote will decide the winners of the Board of Education election, while the winners of the Board of Commissioners and Superior Clerk of Court races will largely be decided on before voters head to the polls again in November.
According to Sheila Ollis, director of the Avery County Board of Elections, the board has seen a healthy turnout this election season and appears to be on par with years past.
“The [turnout] has been about the same. If we continue on, we will have around 800 by the end of early voting,” Ollis said. She also mentioned that the office has received 90 absentee ballots by mail so far and wanted to inform the Plumtree community that their voting location on March 3 has changed from Riverside Elementary School to Plumtree Presbyterian Church.
Voters will see the following major party candidates on their ballots this election cycle, depending on whether they are registered Republican or Democrat.
Avery County Board of Commissioners
The Avery County Board of Commissioners are responsible for the day-to-day operations within the county. Each member serves a four-year term, and the member with the lowest number of votes runs every two years. Each candidate is running as a Republican.
Tim Phillips is running for reelection after winning in 2016 and receiving the most votes out of the candidates running for commissioner. Phillips has roots in the area and has been actively involved in the community, including coaching Little League and high school baseball. Phillips worked at Mountain Electric Cooperative before retiring.
Wood Hall Young Jr. is an Avery County native and a proud parent of three children and eight grandchildren. Young says that the county has made great strides during his time as commissioner. He gave examples such as the recent construction of the Ag Building, renovations at the Senior Center and EMS as well as the continual upkeep of the county’s current structures.
Martha Jaynes Hicks has served as a county commissioner for the past 12 years and touts accomplishments such as remodeling the Senior Center and the board’s consistent work shaping the budget. Initially, Hicks had decided not to run for reelection, but she said that she could not turn down those who were asking her to serve another term.
Jake Ingram is a current employee of Avery County and works at the Plumtree Material Recovery Site. He is running for his first term as a county commissioner and hopes he can help attract more manufacturing jobs, such as the textile industry, into the county.
“I would like to see some new jobs come in,” Ingram said.
Clerk of Superior Court
The winner of the race for Clerk of Superior Court will occupy the position previously held by Lisa Daniels, who retired before her four-year term was set to end in 2022. Each candidate is running as a Republican.
Lisa Ann Vance has more than 36 years of experience in the Clerk’s office and served as interim Superior Clerk of Court for almost a year in 2006 after the presiding Clerk retired. Vance touts her degree from Appalachian State as a credential that sets her apart from her peers and says she will be ready to serve in the position if the public sees fit.
“It’s the same with going to have surgery,” Vance said. “You want someone who has a lot of experience.”
Linda Webb has served in the Clerk’s office for close to 19 years and says she wants to serve the people of Avery County the best she can. Webb has spent much of her career in the Criminal Court Division and currently serves in the drug court.
“I’m an outgoing person. I like talking to people, I’m concerned about people and I listen to what they have to say. As they say, the customer is always right,” Webb said.
Teresa I. Benfield currently serves as the Interim Clerk of Court and has worked in the office for nearly 20 years. She says that she has experience in nearly every facet of the job, including serving as the probate judge and handling estates when an individual passes away.
“I love my job, I love serving the people of Avery County and I would like to continue serving them as the Clerk of Court,” Benfield said.
Theresa Lewis King has worked in the District Court Judge’s Office for 36 years and has worked alongside the clerks in all five counties within the district. She says she has worked within all of the courts expect Superior, and that this experience has given her a wealth of knowledge.
“I feel like I have a good working relationship with all court personnel. I feel like the knowledge that I have and the relationships that I have formed with them would very much assist me in stepping right into this job,” King said.
Board of Education
The Avery County Board of Education makes decisions related to the nine schools throughout the county. From budgeting educational expenses to setting the calendar each year, the BOE is the local authority when it comes to decisions that will affect each student from grades K-12. Candidates are unaffiliated with a political party.
Ruth Ann Shirley has worked as a principal in the school system for 17 years and is running for her first term on the board. An employee of Avery County Schools since 1991, Shirley has also worked as a bus driver, tutor and as a coach.
“I believe I am unique in that I have experienced every level of education as an administrator,” Shirley said. “I am an advocate for Avery County Schools but, most importantly, the students. I have the ability to work with teachers and administrators, as I have worked closely with them the past 29 years. I know the needs of parents and students and I can be responsive to those needs to the best of my ability.”
Neil Wilson is running for his first term on the BOE. Wilson has two children enrolled in the Avery County school system and is a native of Avery County as well. Wilson says he has an extensive background in finance and planning and believes he is uniquely qualified to right the ship that is the local education system.
“I’m tired of voicing frustrations and being met with ‘Well, it’s Avery County and it’s never going to change,’” Wilson said. “It’s past time to do something about that, and put the focus back on our teachers and students. Also we need to protect our rural schools from the negligence of short-sighted planning.”
Kathey Aldridge has served on the BOE for 12 years and worked as a substitute and tutor in the system before being elected to the board. She also served two terms as a board member on the North Carolina School Board Association in Raleigh. She says that her drive to serve the community comes from her love for kids and her respect for both teachers and parents.
“I feel like I can benefit the county by continuing to be a servant,” Aldridge said. “That is all any of us really are. I will continue to be a voice of truth, a heart for this whole system and continue to pray and seek guidance in all aspects of this position.”
Derrick Clark Calloway was born and raised in Avery County and had previously worked at Avery High School as both a teacher and the wrestling coach for seven years. He was educated in the Avery County school system and currently works as a social studies teacher and as the head wrestling coach at McDowell High School. He and his wife commute to and from Avery County every day because they say it is “the best place to raise our kids.”
“We have had seven Superintendent residencies in the last four years,” Calloway said. “What can we do to ensure that Avery County not only acquires, but more importantly, retains our greatest assets? A vote for me is a vote for administration, teachers, students and our community.”
John Greene has served on the BOE for the past 12 years as the Board Chair. He has served in Workforce Development for the past 28 years preparing students to obtain successful careers after they graduate. Greene was also the first recipient of the North Carolina School Board Association Leadership Award.
“My vision, if re-elected, is to create and implement a Workforce Pipeline which will foster a partnership between businesses and our schools to enable our students to stay in our county and have productive, viable careers, and fulfilling lives,” Greene said. “It’s time to sow the seeds of success in order for our children to reap a harvest that not only allows them to start their lives in Avery County, but to live their lives in Avery County.”
Jennifer L. Jennings is an Avery County native and currently has a daughter who is attending Avery High School. Jennings says she has substituted in almost every department in the school system including the classrooms and cafeteria. She believes that being a parent of a child enrolled in the school system would give the board members a unique perspective.
“Having a child enrolled in the school system and having subbed in the various departments gives me a unique background,” Jennings said.
Major-party candidates for state and federal races on the ballot include the following:
NC Treasurer
Dimple Ajmera, Ronnie Chatterji and Matt Leatherman (Democrat)
NC Superintendent of Public Instruction
Catherine Truitt and Craig Horne (Republican)
Keith A. Sutton, James Barrett, Constance (Lav) Johnson, Michael Maher and Jen Mangrum (Democrat)
NC Commission of Agriculture
Walter Smith, Jenna Wadsworth and Donovan Alexander Watson (Democrat)
NC Secretary of State
E.C. Sykes, Chad Brown and Michael LaPaglia (Republican)
NC Commissioner of Labor
Chuck Stanley, Josh Dobson, and Pearl Burris Floyd (Republican)
NC Commissioner of Insurance
Ronald Pierce and Mike Causey (Republican)
NC Auditor
Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street and Tim Hoegemeyer (Republican)
Luis A. Toledo and Beth A. Wood (Democrat)
NC Attorney General
Jim O’Neill, Sam Hayes and Christine Mumma (Republican)
NC Lieutenant Governor
John L. Ritter, Mark Robinson, Scott Stone, Andy Wells, Buddy Bengel, Deborah Cochran, Renee Ellmers, Greg Gebhardt and Mark Johnson (Republican)
Allen Thomas, Bill Toole, Terry Van Duyn, Chaz Beasley, Yvonne Lewis Holley and Ron Newton (Democrat)
NC Governor
Dan Forest and Holly Grange (Republican)
Ernest T. Reeves and Roy Cooper (Democrat)
US House of Representatives District 11
Joey Osborne, Vance Patterson, Albert Wiley Jr., Chuck Archerd, Lynda Bennett, Matthew Burril, Madison Cawthorn, Jim Davis, Dan Driscoll, Steven Fekete Jr., Dillon S. Gentry and Wayne King (Republican)
Michael O’Shea, Phillip G. Price, Steve Woodsmall, Gina Collias and Moe Davis (Democrat)
US Senate
Thom Tillis, Paul Wright, Larry Holmquist and Sharon Y. Hudson (Republican)
Erica D. Smith, Steve Swenson, Cal Cunningham, Trevor M. Fuller and Atul Goel (Democrat)
President
Donald J. Trump, Joe Walsh and Bill Weld (Republican)
Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard and Amy Klobuchar (Democrat)
For more information, click to vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite or call (828) 733-8282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.