AVERY COUNTY — The voters of Avery County municipalities have spoken through the casting of ballots on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and the unofficial results are in.
The following are vote totals for candidates in Avery County's municipal elections, with all precincts reporting as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on the ballot.
(6 of 6 precincts reporting)
Banner Elk Town Council (two seats)
- Michael P. Dunn (22 votes)
- Robert Edgar Tufts (17 votes)
- Write In: (2 votes)
Beech Mountain Town Council (three seats)
- J. Weidner Abernethy (1 vote)
- Erin Gonyea (1 vote)
- Barry Kaufman (0 votes)
- Write-in: (0 votes)
Crossnore Mayor (one seat)
- Eddie Yarber (16 votes)
- Write-in: (0 votes)
Crossnore Board of Aldermen (three seats)
- Cami Vance Buchanan (15 votes)
- Jane Milanovich (13 votes)
- Terry Smith (12 votes)
- Write in: (0 votes)
Elk Park Mayor (one seat)
- Daniel Boone (45 votes)
- Write-in: (7 votes)
Elk Park Board of Aldermen (five seats)
- Brad Benfield (34 votes)
- Tony Eller (34 votes)
- Darlene Hicks (32 votes)
- Michael Smith (39 votes)
- Joel Whitley (41 votes)
- Alice Whittington (48 votes)
- Write-in: (2 votes)
Grandfather Village Mayor (one seat)
- Richard Norman (20 votes)
- Write-in: (0 votes)
Grandfather Village Council (two seats)
- William Cagney (19 votes)
- Jill Norman (20 votes)
- Write-in: (0 votes)
Newland Mayor (one seat)
- Valerie Calloway Jaynes (57 votes)
- Derek Roberts (76 votes)
- Write In: (1 vote)
Newland Board of Aldermen (three seats)
- Gail Haller (59 votes)
- Jamey C. Johnson (95 votes)
- Lauren Jaynes Turbyfill (75 votes)
- Write-in: (21 votes)
Seven Devils Town Council (three seats)
- Brad Lambert (4 votes)
- Leigh Sasse (6 votes)
- Jeffrey Williams (2 votes)
- Write-in: (0 votes)
Seven Devils Town Council - Unexpired term ending 2023 (one seat)
- Wayne Bonomo (3 votes)
- Write-in: (0 votes)
Sugar Mountain Village Council (two seats)
- David Ammann (28 votes)
- Scott Brown (29 votes)
- Dick Casey (6 votes)
- Wade Wittman (3 votes)
- Write-in: (2 votes)
It is important to note that all election results are unofficial until canvassing takes place by the Avery County Board of Elections 10 days following Election Day.
According to the NC State Board of Elections, for close elections, the canvass period is especially important. During this time, elections officials count absentee ballots that came in before the deadline and research provisional ballots to determine whether they should be counted.
In every county, the canvass meeting when the results are certified is 10 days after Election Day (this year on Friday, Nov. 12). Because elections thrive on transparency, the canvass meeting is open to the public. Unless the county board unanimously votes for another site, the meeting will be held at the county board of elections office.
For updates and a full recap of Election Night in Avery, click to averyjournal.com, visit The AJT on social media and see next week's print edition of The AJT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.