BANNER ELK — Avery County residents had the opportunity to get up close and personal with their state representatives on Friday, July 23. State Senator Warren Daniel and State Representative Dudley Greene spoke inside Hayes Auditorium at Lees-McRae College to converse with Avery County constituents and respond to their questions on topics ranging from housing price concerns to parks funding.
The two politicians fielded a variety of questions submitted by Avery community members, focusing on workforce housing, addiction and abuse, as well as broadband access in the first half of the night, and the impact of COVID-19 on education, blue collar trade education and funding for parks in the second half of the night. At the end, the representatives picked from a list of “rapid-fire” questions to respond to succinctly to cap the night off before final remarks.
Daniel is the state senator for District 46, which covers Avery, Burke and Caldwell counties while Greene is a member of the state house of representatives for District 85, which includes Avery, McDowell and Mitchell counties. Although Daniel has served multiple terms in his position, throughout the night Greene emphasized how he was still only in his first term and excited to learn more from his constituents about what they would like to see from him in Raleigh.
Organized by Jim Swinkola, community liaison of the High Country Charitable Foundation, the event sought to give Avery residents the opportunity to converse directly with their local government representatives.
Dr. Lee King, president of Lees-McRae College, said that this event fulfilled the college’s motto of “In the mountains, of the mountains, for the mountains” by allowing the college to support the mountain community through dialogue.
The questions for the representatives were prioritized by the interest expressed by those who submitted questions, meaning the topics picked first were asked by more constituents than the latter questions.
The first question centered on housing affordability in Avery County, referencing the increased need for housing for employees of service and tourism industries, asking the representatives “What are the government resources that are available to help build workforce housing in Avery?”
Daniel said that the pandemic has impacted the housing market and inflated retail prices, but that eventually these prices will “mellow out.” Greene echoed this sentiment, and stated that the economic development teams in many neighboring counties are also facing similar struggles. He said that there may be solutions in public-private partnerships. For example, a public-private partnership in another county he represents, McDowell County, is using this method to build a 186-unit development. Greene also advocated for the local government to look into nonprofit as well as federal funding opportunities.
The issue of broadband internet also impacts the housing market, Daniels stated. More people will be interested in buying houses with increased broadband accessibility, he argued. He did note that the senate’s budget for the upcoming year, with the federal money from the American Rescue Act, may provide opportunities for grant money to expand broadband internet access.
Partnerships were a continued theme during the conversation. On the topic of blue collar trade training, in which a constituent asked how training may be made more accessible, Daniel and Greene both highlighted the success that workforce training programs have had in working with community colleges. Greene said that Mayland Community College and McDowell Technical Community College have both been “very responsive” to the workforce. Additionally, on the topic of funding for parks in Avery County, both legislators promoted the idea of partnerships with nonprofits.
Healthcare was also discussed across a variety of subtopics. One constituent asked the representatives “What kind of local, boots-on-the-ground help might be provided through currently proposed state legislation aimed at the root cause of addiction?”
“I think addressing concerns of drug abuse and addiction is a three-legged stool,” Greene said. Prevention, including education, working with doctors and pharmacies, and devoting more resources to mental health resources, as well as enforcement are the three important pillars of combating drug addiction, according to Greene. While the state “has a number of resources involved,” Greene said, he believes there is more to be done.
Daniel addressed healthcare in response to a constituent who asked about how the state will work to increase the vaccination rate, while another constituent asked Daniel to publicly endorse vaccinations. Although Daniel did not explicitly endorse vaccinations, he said that he would not support mandates or vaccine passports, as this is ultimately “a personal freedom issue.” He said that the state Department of Health and Human Services, as well as former President Trump and current President Biden have publicly urged people to get the vaccinations, and that he is “not sure that much more could be done to encourage folks to do that.”
Daniel and Greene covered a variety of other issues in their conversation, but ultimately that this night, as Daniel contended, “could be the beginning of the conversation.” Both legislators assured they are ready to be accessible to constituents and are enthusiastic about the opportunities in their coming years of service.
