RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Matt Rupp as the District Court Judge in District 24, which serves Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey counties.
Rupp (R) defeated Tom McMurray (R) in the May 17 primary for the open district 24 seat by more than 7,000 votes. No Democrat filed to run for the open seat.
"I am honored by the trust the Governor has placed in me," Rupp said in a statement. "With this appointment, I can get a head start on serving the people of our community. I promised the citizens of the district that as a judge I will listen carefully, consider wisely, and decide impartially, and I intend to fulfill that promise."
Rupp is filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Larry Leake. Rupp is currently a Partner at Angle, Rupp and Rupp, Attorneys at Law. Previously, he was an Assistant District Attorney in the District Attorney’s Office for the 35th Prosecutorial District and the 26th Prosecutorial District.
His prior experience also includes serving as counsel for the House Committee on Ways and Means and Counselor to the Inspector General, according to the governor's office. He received his Juris Doctor from Duke University School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Notre Dame.
Cooper also made three other appointments to District Courts across the state on June 13.
"These appointees bring years of experience and knowledge to the bench,” Cooper said in a press release. “I am grateful for their dedication to their communities over the years, and grateful for their willingness to serve.”
