NEWLAND — The Avery County Republican Party hosted its annual convention in the county courthouse on the morning of Saturday, March 23, to take care of party business and hear presentations from notable party members.
U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx made an appearance at the convention to address members about current party issues in the district and nationally. Foxx had to leave after her speech to appear at events in other counties later that day. Every partisan elected official in the county is a Republican, and several others spoke at the convention.
State Rep. Josh Dobson appeared and addressed the group at the event, in addition to county commissioners Woodie Young and Dennis Aldridge. Avery County Board of Education member Steve Smith announced at the convention that he will not be seeking reelection to the board at the convention, citing his age. The BOE is not partisan, but Smith noted he was a conservative voice on the board.
Ultimately, party officers were re-appointed to their current positions, including the incumbent chair, Erin Buchanan.
