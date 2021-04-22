LINVILLE – The skirl of bagpipes and the festive gathering of Scottish clans are set to return to MacRae Meadows from July 8 to 11 as part of the 66th annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
The previous year’s event was moved to a virtual format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic after the festival, which celebrates Gaelic and Scottish culture, was held unceasingly for the past six and a half decades.
“We’re thrilled to be coming back,” Stephen Quillin, Grandfather Mountain Highland Games president, said. “We won’t be the first highland games in the country, but we’ll be one of the earlier games. We’re really happy to have gained approval to do so in a responsible manner. We have a Covid management plan, and we’re going to stick to it. If things in North Carolina change such as that the plan can be altered, then we’ll alter it and we’ll stick to the altered plan. We’re committed to doing what we said we were going to do.”
The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games once again will begin with Thursday night’s Torchlight Ceremony, where the clans officially come together to celebrate their Scottish heritage. Friday and Saturday are filled with highland dancing competition, border collie demonstrations, Scottish fiddle and harp competitions, Gaelic singing, Scottish country dancing, piping and drumming competitions, Scottish spinning and weaving, track and field events including the popular kilted mile, and Scottish athletic events including the caber toss. Other popular features include the Grandfather Mountain Marathon and “The Bear,” a five-mile race that begins at the foot of Grandfather Mountain and climbs up to a height of 1,568 feet.
Celtic music abounds throughout the four-day event, and those in attendance will have the opportunity to sample traditional foods and take home items with a flavor of the Scottish homeland. The event’s final day features the Kirkin’ (blessing) of the Tartans of the Scottish clan families gathered for the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games and the majestic Parade of Tartans, with approximately 1,000 participants representing more than 100 clans and family associations.
Quillin added that visitors to the event will likely be unable to tell a difference from previous years, even though some changes had to be made to comply with safety guidelines. Hand sanitizing stations will abound, and masks will be required within the shuttle buses and at certain locations on the field.
Moreover, the Games had to do away with certain aspects of the event, such as indoor events like the Scottish country dance, the patrons reception and the Scottish Cultural Village tent. As far as outdoor activities, the Games will not have highland wrestling due to the amount of person-to-person contact that takes place during the competition.
The Games also put a cap on the amount of camping that will take place at 75 percent, and reservations for the campsites are currently full. Quillin said that they continue to watch the amount of pre-event sales being purchased and do not believe they will approach the amount of attendance they had for 2019.
“This year’s Games will be as close as possible to the normal highland games that we’ve come to know and appreciate as possible and is as responsible at this time,” Quillan said.
For more information and to reserve tickets for the July 2021 event, click to to gmhg.org or call (828) 733-1333.
