LINVILLE — Grandfather Mountain Highland Games announced via social media on April 19 that the “Marshmallow War,” a Saturday night activity of marshmallow throwing carried on independently and primarily between groups of campers located at the camping locations separated by Hwy. 221 during Highland Games weekend, will no longer be allowed to continue.
“The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games management team has been informed by the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Avery County Sheriff’s Department of the REQUIRED permanent cancellation of the Saturday night Marshmallow War at Grandfather Mountain. Reasons given involve the risk of serious injury and the resulting liability. Please be informed that the Highland Games officials endorse cancelling this event and will cooperate fully in that regard,” according to the Facebook announcement. “Any individuals planning to stage a Marshmallow war in contravention of this cancellation will be subject to arrest and prosecution per the Avery County Sheriff. GMHG appreciates your cooperation in this matter. The simple truth is that without the support of law enforcement the event cannot be safely held. We are well aware of the popularity of the event but hope everyone can appreciate the reasons for dropping it. The Games, the Highway Patrol, and the Sheriff’s Department want everyone safe and healthy at the end of the Games.”
The announcement was attributed to Stephen Quillin, president of Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, District Commander of NC Highway Patrol Cody Smith, and Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.