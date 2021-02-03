SPRUCE PINE — On Friday, Feb. 5, East Carolina University’s School of Dental Medicine will be holding its “Give a Kid a Smile” event at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, an annual community service that has left many families grinning from ear to ear each year.
As part of “Give a Kid a Smile,” the hospital’s dental clinic will be providing underserved children ages one to eight years old with free dental care. Services provided include an exam, x-rays, a cleaning and a treatment plan, among other services. Dentists and their staff will also be providing resources to children and families in the event they need a follow-up appointment. To make an appointment, call (828) 765-0110.
Gene Self, Business Manager at the ECU Dental Clinic in Spruce Pine, said that the event has been going strong for the past three years, and the free check-up has even helped children who have had lingering dental issues receive access to care.
“Usually on the first Friday in February we’ll set aside a day here and get as many kids in as we can and give them a free cleaning. There’s no strings attached,” Self said. “If they have something that we would need to refer them for, we can refer them to Mission Children’s Dental or someone like that who specializes more in pediatric care for big cases.”
The service is regional and serves patients who come from Avery and Yancey counties as well. The service is offered through ECU’s School of Dental Medicine, which has eight dental offices across the state. Senior dental students at ECU participate in a 27-week program that rotates them through three of the university’s dental clinics for nine weeks at a time. The clinic in Spruce Pine receives four dental students a time who visit the site to practice in their chosen profession.
“We’re like a regular dental office. The only difference is the faculty here is seasoned and they check every step of the students’ work. If they need help, they’ll step in. We also have two residents who are actually dentists but are doing a one-year residency in advanced general dentistry with us,” Self said.
Families who choose to become patients at the ECU’s dental clinic in Spruce Pine can do so through various insurance options. The clinic accepts Medicaid, along with regular insurance. The clinic also provides a means-tested scale, which provides affordable pricing for those who are at 250-percent of the poverty level or below.
“We are cheaper than other dental clinics, simply because we are a school,” Self said.
ECU’s School of Dental Medicine at Spruce Pine is located inside Blue Ridge Regional Hospital at 179 Hospital Drive. For more information about the university’s community service learning center, as well as services offered through “Give a Kid a Smile,” call (828) 765-0110 or click to dental.ecu.edu/spruce-pine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.