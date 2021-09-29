NEWLAND — Avery County residents looking to go green and reduce waste have been recycling for years, but few may realize that in the last decade, and even the past year, their impact might have increased.
According to Eric Foster, director of Avery’s solid waste department, the county has switched to using Green for Life (GFL) Environmental in Wilkesboro, NC as its recycling provider as of this summer. GFL took over from Avery’s former recycler, Foothills Sanitation, this July.
“We sell everything that we bring in,” Chris Taylor from GFL said.
Although there is always some residual that does not meet quality standards for selling, Taylor said this is a small portion of the recycling they receive.
For the most part, Taylor said GFL receives clean recycling that they can use. Contaminants, like glass, dirty recyclables such as pizza grease-soaked cardboard boxes or a drink bottle which is not empty, can cause recycling not to be processed and sold.
Batteries, electronics, paints and more can also contaminate recycling. Avery County offers hazardous waste material and paint pickup days to correctly dispose of these items.
While it may seem obvious that a recycling plant like GFL processes and sells reusables, this is not always the case. Reports from across the country have revealed that in many places recyclables end up in landfills due to low demand for recycled materials, such as a 2020 report from Frontline PBS and National Public Radio which documented the shortcomings of the nation’s recycling systems and unprofitability of the recycling industry.
Foster explained that in Avery County, the unprofitability of recyclables is a challenge. While the county received $25 per ton of recycled goods years ago, nowadays it has to pay $30 per ton of recyclables to have them sent and processed at a recycling facility. Meanwhile, Foster said the county pays around $18 per ton of trash to put in a landfill which is located in Bristol, Va. He and Taylor both agreed that the bottom has dropped out of the recyclables market.
“There’s a lot of counties that have stopped recycling because it costs so much,” Foster said. “It’s a fine line where you don’t want to pay too much,” Foster explained, but protecting the environment and reducing the waste stream are important goals for the community. He stated that the state is pushing counties to reduce their waste streams, or the amount of refuse going into landfills, by 30%.
While many recycling locations are available throughout the county, staffing is an issue in keeping up with the recycling facilities in Avery County. Between trash and recycling, Foster said he only has three employees doing the trucking, and, when needed, moving trash is prioritized above recycling. With glass recycling, which is moved far less than commingled recycling, Foster said sometimes people have to wait as the glass container is full and needs to be emptied.
According to Foster, part-time residents tend to be the most consistent recyclers in Avery County, as those residents, along with seasonal visitors, make summer and the holidays tend to be high-tide for recycling.
Ultimately, Foster said Avery County is better than most at recycling. Recyclers like GFL love Avery, he said, because their recycling tends to be exceptionally clean. With few contaminants, the recycling needs far less weeding through and produces the best material for resale. Because of this, Foster said the county receives a discount on recycling rates since Avery has proven itself such a good customer.
To find more information about recycling in Avery County, click to https://www.averycountync.gov/departments/solid_waste.php.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
