BANNER ELK — A fire was accidentally started in a residential area off Hickory Nut Gap Road on Dec. 26 after pyrotechnics for a practice run of a gender reveal got out of hand.
Gender reveals, which have become a popular way to announce the sex of a child ahead of a birth to friends and family, as well as for sharing on social media, usually involve some kind of burst of pink or blue. Confetti, smoke, cutting into a cake with a dyed interior and the like are ways for parents-to-be to perform a gender reveal. Sometimes the reveals involve pyrotechnics.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames before they spread to nearby Christmas tree patches and forested areas.
Banner Elk Fire Chief Tyler Burr said there have been other unusual calls, but this was his first encounter with a fire started by a gender reveal.
Burr said the fire burned for about 45 minutes and was extinguished by a direct attack as well as a wet line around the fire. A wet line involves wetting the perimeter around the fire.
Burr said the possibility of the fire spreading was concerning, especially considering the flames were heading toward Christmas trees and conditions were dry, but N.C. Forest Service personnel were content with how the situation was handled.
“It was a good knockdown, certainly compared to what it could have been,” Burr said.
Burr said the property owner could not believe how quickly the fire spread.
In 2017 a gender reveal in Arizona started a wildfire that burned nearly 47,000 acres.
Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded, with assistance from Newland, Beech Mountain and Linville volunteer fire departments, as well as NC Forest Service.
