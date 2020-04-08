NEWLAND — With the current climate locally, statewide and nationally, motorists are staying home more and traveling less. That, along with additional factors, has played a role in the declining price for gasoline to a level unseen for almost three decades.
On Monday, March 30, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 10 cents to $1.91, according to AAA. As of Monday, April 6, 33 states have averages less than $2 per gallon. Pump prices continue to decline around the country as oil prices have decreased significantly in response to the increasing public health, financial and economic impact of COVID-19.
Locally, gas prices have also plummeted in recent weeks. Prices in Newland have ranged from $1.75 per gallon at Newland Valero to $1.79 at the Newland Exxon and $1.81 per gallon at the Quik Shop. Prices in Banner Elk at the beginning of the week dropped to as low as $1.81 at the Banner Elk Exxon and the Marathon/Circle K station.
“Because of social distancing and the stay-at-home order, we are continuing to see even less traffic on the roadways,” Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson, said in a news release. “These factors will ultimately drive down demand, increase gasoline supply and continue to lower pump prices for the foreseeable future.”
In its weekly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released new data that showed gas demand decreased significantly last week — from 8.8 million barrels per day to 6.7 million. According to EIA’s historical gas demand data, demand has not been this low since 1993. As more Americans practice social distancing, gas demand is likely to continue decreasing and push pump prices cheaper.
Additionally, domestic crude prices, according to West Texas Intermediate, increased from $20.31 to $25.32 per barrel last week amid reports of Saudi Arabia and Russia reaching a truce on their crude price war. Although the announcement has helped lift prices, crude prices are expected to remain low as the global impact of COVID-19 continues to increase.
“Lower crude oil costs, less demand and a high level of gasoline stocks are the main reasons for cheaper pump prices across the Carolinas,” Wright explained. “We expect prices to decrease again... especially if concerns about the coronavirus continue to weigh on the crude oil market.”
Nationwide, states with the largest weekly price decreases per gallon of gasoline include Montana (18 cents), Wisconsin (17 cents), Vermont (16 cents), Alaska (14 cents) and Oklahoma and Iowa (12 cents).
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by eight cents to $1.76 per gallon from last week, as of Monday, April 6. This compares with the national average which decreased by six cents to $1.91 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
For updated state and metro prices, log on to gasprices.aaa.com.
