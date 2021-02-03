SUGAR MOUNTAIN — A major hotel development planned to be built next to Lowes Foods in the Village of Sugar Mountain is gradually making progress toward becoming a reality.
Earlier this year, Village of Sugar Mountain Village Manager Sue Phillips and Village Attorney Four Eggers met with representatives of Commercial Realty Advisors, a Winston-Salem-based developer, to discuss the possibility of developing a four-story, 118-room Marriott hotel on a parcel of land that is currently owned by Norvell Properties.
“[We] had a preliminary meeting with them and went through what our ordinance requirements were, as far as what our height restrictions and architectural standards are,” Phillips said. “They’re projected that if they go through with it, it would generate approximately $17 million for our tax base.”
The potential hotel would be similar in scope to the existing one in Boone, with amenities planned that include a bar, a bistro, a pool and a courtyard. Phillips said the meeting between the municipality and developers was preliminary and hopes to receive official plans for the project in the Spring.
Phillips brought up the meeting with the developers at the Village’s most recent meeting on Jan. 19, in which Mayor Gunther Jochl pointed out that other developers have been “poking their heads” around the area for years scouting out possible sites for similar projects. Previous plans have included a hotel across from the Best Western on Tynecastle Highway. However, no previous ventures have come to fruition.
If the hotel was to be constructed, it would provide an immediate boost to the area’s lodging industry, since many visitors tend to stay in condominiums, rentals or smaller motels. All other options for hotels are in Boone, and a Marriott hotel like the one proposed by the developers may increase the likelihood of keeping tourists within in the county during their stay.
“As far as the Highland Games, the Woolly Worm Festival and Appalachian State football are concerned, it would give people an option to stay right here in the Sugar Mountain and Banner Elk areas,” Phillips said.
In regard to the potential project’s effect on the county as a whole, Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier said that a hotel of this size would be a “game changer.” However, he is not holding his breath.
“Don’t get excited until you see the footers,” Barrier said.
Not long ago, a mixed-used development that included a boutique hotel was planned at the site of the old Cannon Hospital in Banner Elk, but according to Barrier, the project is “dead in the water.”
“When the other hotel was going to go in, Rick [Owen, Town Manager of Banner Elk] said he would buy me a beer when the hotel goes in in two years. So, he doesn’t owe me a beer. Let’s put it that way,” Barrier said.
Barrier added that the county is optimistic about an eight-bedroom bed and breakfast that is being planned out toward Balm on the property of the old Andrews farm. While the Marriott hotel development remains up in the air, the one thing that remains certain is that whatever lodging ends up being built would provide a economic boost to the region.
“The more lodging we have in the area, the more people can come to the area and experience it. Obviously, there is some economic benefit to that. We would certainly benefit if more hotel rooms were in the area,” Jesse Pope, Executive Director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said. “That being said, I think it’s very important, not only for Avery County but the High Country as a whole, to start strategically thinking about these things. Looking at population growth in North Carolina, we can have a very optimistic expectation that summer visitation, and year round visitation, is only going to grow. We need to be ready for that.”
