NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Education met for a full schedule on Dec. 10, presenting growth awards, awarding the winner of the annual Christmas card contest, learning some more about steel lunch trays and hearing some information on the project at Avery County High School.
The art for the annual Christmas card sent out by the district is always created by students.
This year’s overall winner with his art featured on the front of the card was Avery County High School student Blake Estep.
Runners up and other winners are featured on the back of the card as well. Allie Dale won the middle school competition, Evie McBee won the elementary school contest and Lily Dearman was the high school winner.
There were honorable mentions for Noah Dellinger, Ryder Taylor, Bridgette Jarrell and Sarah Vann.
Avery County High School Environmental Club presented to the board about switching from styrofoam to steel trays at Avery County High School.
The report compiled data on tray usage at the school, noting about 261 trays are used at the high school per day, adding up to 47,502 trays per year, whereas steel trays are reusable and, though significantly more expensive as an initial purchase, could save the district a significant amount of money in the long run.
The report also noted a difference in carbon emissions. The styrofoam trays add tonnage to the waste transported to landfill, and the report claimed 7,638 tons of carbon is emitted per year from the transportation of the foam trays.
There are also carbon emissions associated with manufacturing trays. While the emissions to create a single steel tray are higher they are reusable for years.
The report did note the costs in both water and electricity to wash the steel trays, which would still result in significant savings, though the students included a note that the current dishwasher at the school is more than 50 years old.
A new commercial dishwasher costs tens of thousands of dollars, but the report noted a marked increase in efficiency with a contemporary model netting more than $2,000 a year in savings on electricity and water cost.
During the meeting the board also received a positive annual audit report and covered several items for the Avery County High School Project, including covering furniture for the new addition and the asbestos removal contract.
Mark Parlier delivered a construction update on the project, speaking to the board about the minutiae of what contractor Branch Builds is doing currently on site and rationale behind different parts of methodology for current pieces of the project.
A reception for incoming superintendent Dan Brigman preceded the meeting, and Brigman stayed for the meeting as well, though Interim Superintendent Ken Townsend sat with the board.
