NEWLAND — Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye has shed additional light on his employment future following his resignation announcement earlier this month.
“So many have asked and I can now make it official. Beginning Feb 1, 2022, I will be the Director of Criminal Justice Programs for the NC Sheriff’s Association,” Frye shared via social media on Monday, Dec. 27. “I am honored and excited about this new journey. This will be about coordinating and implementation of training for sheriffs and their personnel, grants and the statewide misdemeanor confinement program.”
The AJT reported in its Dec. 22 edition that Frye was resigning from the position of Avery County Sheriff effective Feb. 1, 2022, for what Frye described at that time was “a statewide position.”
“It is with a heavy but very grateful heart that I tender my resignation effective the last of January and begin a new journey beginning in February of 2022,” Frye noted. “There are too many to thank individually for helping with our success, but know that I love this county, I love its citizens and I know that with the dedicated people that are here now, this county is in great hands for the future. May God continue to bless Avery County and its leaders.”
According to Avery County Board of Elections Director Sheila Ollis, the position of Avery County Sheriff will be filled through a nominating process by an Executive Committee and the 19 county election precinct representatives, respectively. An Executive Committee and precinct representatives will have approximately one month to nominate and vote on an Interim Sheriff.
After coming to a consensus for a nominee, the Avery County Board of Commissioners shall provide final confirmation. If a decision cannot be rendered by these aforementioned bodies, current Avery County Coroner John Millan would assume the responsibilities of sheriff under current state and county law.
Frye expressed anticipation in beginning his new post and working to continue to assist members of law enforcement across North Carolina.
“It is a huge undertaking, but one I look forward to,” Frye said. “I love the office of sheriff, and this allows me to continue making sheriffs’ offices across the state better trained and equipped to meet the challenges ahead.”
