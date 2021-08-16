CRANBERRY — On Thursday, Aug. 12, Freedom Trail Elementary School held its annual Open House to kick off the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
You would never know that fall is just around the corner because it was all sunshine, laughter and a sweet surprise in the Cranberry community, as new and returning students were welcomed to a luau-themed evening!
After missing them all summer, teachers and staff were on hand to greet the students and families so they could help them prepare for the first day of school on August 16. Freedom Trail Principal Emily Dellinger welcomed kids with a punch card and instructed them to make their way through stations. Once the card was filled with the correct number of punches, students could take it to the Kona Ice truck for a sweet treat! The students met their teachers, saw their classrooms and parents were given information about the upcoming year. Overall, it was a huge success.
On Monday, Aug. 17, the staff of FTE was again prepared to welcome the students in a big way! The red carpet was rolled out, music blared and teachers cheered as the kids arrived for their first day of school. As we continue to navigate our way through this pandemic, school personnel are working hard to create a normal learning environment for our students and give them something to look forward to each day.
Regardless of what the year brings, you can be rest assured that Avery County Schools will be on the front line taking care of our families and making sure that our students get the education they deserve.
