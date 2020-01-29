CRANBERRY — Freedom Trail Elementary School PTO in Avery County is excited to announce the success of a new fundraiser they implemented this school year with the help of local business, High Country 365.
Freedom Trail PTO partnered with High Country 365 to sell the Avery County BOGO Dining Passes to raise money for their school. The High Country 365 BOGO Dining Passes offer an entire year of buy-one-get-one-free meals to 36 local restaurants in the Avery County area.
This fundraiser took place from September through October. High Country 365 provided personalized sales webpage and sales material designs needed to conduct the fundraiser. Students and staff took orders and invited people to order Dining Passes online. This high-impact fundraiser supports the school while helping people save money when they dine at local restaurants, which helps the local economy: a definitive win-win.
On Jan. 15, 2020, Ben Cox and Amber Bateman of High Country 365 presented an oversized check for $3,000 to the school. Brittany Beam, PTO president, received the check on the school’s behalf, along with Corbin Greene and other students. Greene was the highest seller and his class was the highest-selling class, with Mrs. Melanie McLeod as his first-grade teacher.
Grandfather Mountain generously donated a Grandfather Mountain day-pass for four people as a prize to Greene for being the highest seller. For efforts in engaging her class in the fundraiser, McLeod received a High Country Dining Package, which has dining passes to Watauga, Avery and Ashe counties. Her class will receive a pizza party as a gift from the PTO.
“We are so proud of the efforts of the PTO, students, and staff,” said FTE Principal Emily Dellinger.
“We haven’t officially decided how to use the money but it was much needed!” Beam said. “The PTO needs money to help offset the cost of field trips, classroom supplies and school events like field day, and more. We also have a goal to fund a new security system for the school. This fundraiser gives us a great boost toward these goals.”
Ben Cox, owner of High Country 365, said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to support local schools. We love using our products to give back to our community and to support future generations.”
High Country 365 is excited to use the dining pass, which has been around for more than 20 years, to support schools in Watauga, Avery and Ashe counties, as well as many local charities. Over the past two years, High Country 365 has helped local schools raise more than $29,000. High Country 365 also donates a portion of the proceeds of every Dining Pass sold to local charities.
Congratulations to Freedom Trail Elementary School students, staff and PTO. Here’s to a great 2020.
