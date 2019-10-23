CRANBERRY — After disappearing for a few years, Freedom Trail Elementary School brought back its fall festival on Oct. 18.
The festival, which is one of a number of other similar festivals at county elementary schools, featured games, food, inflatables and other activities for the kids to enjoy.
One highlight was the “jail.” For $1 apiece, attendees could lock up or free people to their heart’s content.
The fundraiser is fun for the kids, but the money also supports their education. The entire event was organized by the school’s newly formed PTO.
PTO President Brittany Beam said the event had been planned since August and people from the community joined in to help. About 30 volunteers helped make the fundraiser happen.
All the money raised directly supports the school, helping pay for things like field trips and a new security system the PTO wants to have installed. There was no goal set for the event since it had taken a hiatus.
“This is the first time we’ve done it in probably five or six years,” Principal Emily Dellinger said.
Families paid a flat rate of $10 for a student to take part in as many activities as they wanted. The jail was a big money maker for the evening.
Beam said the event was really enjoyed by the kids, and the PTO serves as a way for parents to get more directly involved in the school.
