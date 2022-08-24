NEWLAND — Heart Cry, the gospel band that was formed alongside Freedom Life Ministries, performed at the Avery Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 20, to kickoff Freedom Life’s partnership with Avery County.
Freedom Life Ministries is a nonprofit organization based out of Marion. Founded in 2012, the organization was born out of McDowell Mission Ministries, a prison ministry. Danny Hampton, founder and executive director, worked as a prison chaplain and quickly realized the need for a reintegration program alongside the program within prison. Ten years later, Freedom Life has helped more than 6,000 people in jail and nearly 2,000 people in the McDowell community.
Re-entry programs can help people who have been incarcerated for long periods of time find jobs, housing and other resources they need. Without programs like this, people often return to their old lifestyles, said Paul Cole, Avery County Reentry Director for Freedom Life.
“You literally have days once they’re released before they go right back to where they started, so we try to help them before they make that decision,” Cole said.
Freedom Life isn’t expanding to Avery to be a catch-all solution to people’s problems, Cole said. Freedom Life doesn’t provide mental health services, general healthcare services or substance abuse treatment. Instead, Freedom Life connects people to resources in the county that already exist, he said.
“If they come to us, we come alongside them and we provide the resources or help to connect to the resources that they need to kind of get back on their feet,” Cole said.
Freedom Life is a Christian organization, but Cole said spiritual mentorship is optional. The logistical things, such as making sure people coming out of prison have food and shelter, helping them get their IDs renewed, taking them to appointments and helping them find jobs are the organization’s main focus.
“If you want to grow spiritually, we’ll help you with that, too. You don’t have to, but we offer that, and most of them do take that track as well,” Cole said.
At the concert, members of the band and Freedom Life introduced themselves, gave testimonials and shared stories between songs. Local entities, such as Mayland Community College and Mediation & Restorative Justice Center, attended the event to pass out flyers and business cards and show support for this partnership. All community members were welcome to come listen to music, enjoy a free barbecue dinner and learn more about Freedom Life.
The initiative to bring Freedom Life to Avery County began this year, with Cole as the facilitator. The group plans to open in January at the Avery CARES building, and it hopes to help individuals within the jail system as well as individuals who have been released.
“Y’all don’t need McDowell people in Avery,” Hampton said. “We’re here to help Avery people discover Freedom Life and discover the ministry that God has created, through Avery County people in Avery County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.