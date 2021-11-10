BOONE — Franklin Graham, the head of Samaritan's Purse and son of famed evangelist Billy Graham, successfully underwent a specialized heart surgery on Monday, Nov. 8, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
"In recent months, Franklin had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly," according to a statement from Graham spokesman Mark Barber. "The surgery involved removing the pericardium. His doctors expect a full recovery and assured him that he should be able to return to his normal activity and ministry schedule."
Graham maintains an active schedule as president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the global charity Samaritan's Purse.
"Mr. Graham said that he is looking forward to multiple opportunities across the globe in 2022 to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ and invite people to put their faith in Him. He is also eager to resume riding his motorcycle by springtime. He and his family appreciate everyone’s prayers," the statement noted.
Graham, age 69, became president of Samaritan's Purse in 1979 following the passing of the organization founder Bob Pierce. He became vice president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, founded by his father Billy in 1950, in 1995, CEO of the organization in 2000 and president of the organization in 2001.
No further information is available at of press time.
