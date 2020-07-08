FRANK — Frank Volunteer Fire Department has successfully improved the district’s insurance rating as announced by North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey during a visit to the department on Wednesday, July 1, in which he personally delivered a grant check worth $5,000.
An Insurance Services Office (ISO) fire score is a rating given to fire departments and their surrounding communities that calculates how well equipped a particular fire department is in its ability to put out fires in its district. A department’s fire score also determines the amount local homeowners will pay on their insurance policies.
ISO ratings are determined about every 10 years, and since Frank Volunteer Fire Department opened its state-of-the-art fire station in 2016, it was able to improve its ISO rating from a seven to a five, meaning that the local homeowners are about to see the cost of their insurance policies decrease “significantly.”
“We’re going from a seven to a five in an un-hydrogen district [meaning the district is without fire hydrants], and that is unheard of,” Frank VFD Chief Johnny Mathes said.
The new rating will go into effect on Thursday, Oct. 1, but until then Mathes and other county leaders can revel in their achievement of bringing down fires insurance for local taxpayers to the lowest point they can possibly be for a community such as Frank.
“Five is the best this department can do for a residential area,” Avery County Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said. “For a commercial structure, a four will help them more, but for a residential area, which that’s all we really are in Frank aside from a few businesses here and there, that’s the best we can ever do. We can’t go any lower than a five.”
Buchanan and other emergency response personnel were able to hear the good news firsthand from Causey himself, who made the announcement as soon as he stepped into the fire station to hand Mathes a $5,000 check that was made available through Blue Cross Blue Shield. Causey had been traveling across the western region of the state, dispersing similar checks to fire departments in rural areas.
“[BCBS] was looking at ways to improve health care in the rural counties,” Causey said. “I said the biggest thing I believe you can do to help the communities would be to help rural volunteer fire departments. A lot of them are struggling, it’s harder to recruit volunteers, it’s harder to retain volunteers and they’re struggling with funding.”
BCBS provided $50,000 to community colleges across the state to help the organizations fund education material and training for firefighters, as well as $500,000 for volunteer fire departments across the state that were short on funding.
Crossnore, Elk Park and Newland volunteer fire departments will be the next fire stations to receive on update on its fire insurance ratings. Buchanan said the county is expecting improvements to the ISO ratings of these districts as well, but doesn’t expect it to be as substantial as Frank VFD.
