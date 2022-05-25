Roger Sherman is not as famous as other Founding Fathers, but he was the most unique. He possessed strange body and hand motions, and he talked with a strong New England accent. Additionally, he did not dress or wear his hair like his peers, but they did listen when he spoke due to his insight and wisdom.
Sherman was born into a poor home but had access to a library and a tutor. With only a grammar school education, he became an apprentice cobbler. At the same time, he read books propped on his cobbler’s bench as he made shoes. When Roger was 19, his father died. He then walked over 100 miles to New Milford, Conn., to be near his older brother.
Sherman worked as a surveyor and storekeeper and later became a lawyer in Connecticut. He also worked as a town clerk and published an almanac that contained information about finance, weather, stargazing, and other needed topics. In addition, Sherman pursued other interests in government while he was the treasurer of Yale College.
Over the years, Sherman held many positions, sometimes two or more at the same time. Several of his more notable roles were superior court judge, congressman, and senator. Two of his accomplishments rightfully stand out. The Great Compromise was his idea: all states would have the same number of senators. Most notably, Sherman was only one of two people to sign all four founding documents: The Articles of Association, the Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation, and the United States Constitution.
We must agree that Sherman “spent most of his life defending and defining,” and as noted by Congressman Fisher Ames, “I always felt safe voting as Mr. Sherman, for he always voted right.”
It is evident that Mr. Sherman was a true Founding Father. His involvement and foresight not only helped create our Charters of Freedom; his forethought also enshrined our liberties and freedoms.
Please visit the Charters of Freedom setting in many western North Carolina counties. Teachers are welcome and encouraged to contact Dr. Streater (david.streater@gmail.com) for information and complementary student education materials to enhance experiential field trips to the settings. A Charters of Freedom setting consists of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. They are on permanent display analogous to the Charters of Freedom in the National Archives, Washington, DC. Visit FF’s website (FoundationForward.com) to learn more about existing settings. Vance and Mary Jo Patterson are the founders of Foundation Forward, a 501c3 education nonprofit organization.
