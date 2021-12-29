John Adams was born in 1735, outside Boston, and graduated from Harvard College in 1755. He became an attorney as he did not like teaching school. Then, Samuel Adams convinced John to become a politician opposing England’s oppression and taxation on the colonists.
While Adams was a Continental Congressman, he persuaded Thomas Jefferson to author the Declaration of Independence. Adams related that, unlike himself, Jefferson was a great writer, personable, and popular. Being confrontational, Adams was known as a “principled radical." An example is Adams successfully defending British soldiers who shot into a crowd during the Boston Massacre; this made him disliked for doing the right thing.
Due to his sarcastic personality, Adams was not only a successful defense attorney and statesman, but he also had an exceptional ability to understand and resolve complex problems. These traits served Adams well in his high-level positions after the Revolution, notably being the Vice President of the United States and the second President of the United States. As President, Adams dealt with serious international relations and immigration issues.
Of all his accomplishments, Adams greatly cherished his off-and-on friendship with Thomas Jefferson, and more so, his lifelong love affair with his wife, Abigail. Ironically, Adams and Jefferson died within hours of each other on July 4, 1826, the 50th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence.
Please visit the Charters of Freedom setting in many western North Carolina counties. Teachers are welcome and encouraged to contact Dr. Streater (david.streater@gmail.com) for information and complementary student education materials to enhance experiential field trips to the settings. A Charters of Freedom setting consists of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. They are on permanent display analogous to the Charters of Freedom in the National Archives, Washington, DC. Visit FF’s website (FoundationForward.com) to learn more about existing settings. Vance and Mary Jo Patterson are the founders of Foundation Forward, a 501c3 education nonprofit organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.