There is little information about George Taylor, known as the “Mystery Man.” George was born into poverty in 1716 in Ireland. At age 20, he traveled to America as an indentured servant to Samuel Savage. When Mr. Savage died, George took over Savage’s furnace business and married his widow, Anne. The Warwick Furnace Company thrived in making war matériel, and the couple had two children.
Taylor was his own person, as he demonstrated when he openly censured Benjamin Franklin. Taylor believed Franklin did not rebuke Britain strongly enough at the beginning of the trans-Atlantic problems. Starting in 1764, Taylor held many public positions. George was consecutively elected to Pennsylvania’s provincial assembly and helped draft the guidelines for Pennsylvania delegates to the First Continental Congress. Later, he was appointed to replace a Pennsylvania delegate who refused to support Independence, and he also served in Congress through 1777. Though Taylor did not arrive in time to vote for Independence; he did sign the Declaration of Independence on Aug. 2, 1776. Later, George was voted to the Supreme Council of Pennsylvania and served only six weeks as he became ill and died in 1781.
Ironically, Mr. Taylor was one of three from Ireland to sign the Declaration of Independence and one of two Declaration signers who are hardly known. This is unfortunate, as there are historical clues that George Taylor had “one of the most interesting lives of the 56 signers.”
Please visit the Charters of Freedom setting in many western North Carolina counties. Teachers are welcome and encouraged to contact Dr. Streater (david.streater@gmail.com) for information and complementary student education materials to enhance experiential field trips to the settings. A Charters of Freedom setting consists of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. They are on permanent display analogous to the Charters of Freedom in the National Archives, Washington, DC. Visit FF’s website (FoundationForward.com) to learn more about existing settings. Vance and Mary Jo Patterson are the founders of Foundation Forward, a 501c3 education nonprofit organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.