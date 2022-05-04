George Read was born during September 1733, in Maryland and moved to Delaware with his parents while a child. At 15, Read graduated from the Philadelphia Academy, and studied law in the office of John Moland.
George was an honest attorney who quickly earned the respect of New Castle, Delaware citizens. He served as a Delaware tri-county Attorney General until he resigned in 1774, after being elected to the Continental Congress.
During the 1760s and 1770s, Read served in Delaware’s legislature and the Continental Congress. George advocated for a peaceful resolution with England and initially voted against the Declaration of Independence. However, after independence was affirmed, he stood with other colonists and signed the Declaration.
Delaware’s governor John Mckinly was taken prisoner during the Revolution. On his way home to be the acting governor, Read was also captured. George convinced his captors he was an ordinary citizen, holding no office and unimportant. The British troops released him, allowing Read to serve as Delaware’s governor between late 1777 to March 1778.
During the Constitutional Convention, Read was a champion for the small New England states. At one point, he recommended to “do away with states altogether and unite them all into one society.” In the end, George signed the Constitution to advance the United States. He also signed the Constitution for John Dickinson, who left the convention due to illness, making him the only person to sign the Constitution twice.
From 1789 to 1793, Read served as a senator from Delaware. Then, George resigned to be the Chief Judge of Delaware, serving until his death at age 65.
George Read was indeed a “small-state man” with visionary ideas for a grand nation!
