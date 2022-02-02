Edward Rutledge was born in Charleston, S.C., on Nov. 23, 1749. Known as Ned by his friends, he studied law in the United States and England. Rutledge was similarly devoted to England due to his education at London’s Middle Temple, his work in Parliament, and the English courts.
Back in colonial America, Rutledge was hesitant to advocate separation from England. He liked the concept but believed that serious action was premature. He had a family with Henrietta Middleton and a successful law practice in South Carolina. The case defining his legal philosophy and personal ethics, which tagged him as an American patriot, came from defending a client who had broken British printing laws.
When the Redcoats entered Charleston in 1780, they arrested Edward and his mother, Sarah Rutledge. Edward, confined as a prisoner-of-war for a year in Florida, was then released in a prisoner exchange. Sarah’s detention was only to chastise Edward.
For decades, Edward served in many executive positions on the state and federal levels. One was creating the Articles of Confederation, of which he had reservations. He also served as the governor of South Carolina. Rutledge is most famous for being the youngest signer of the Declaration of Independence at 26. During his distinguished career, he had many advocates, adversaries, and controversial ideologies dealing with slavery. However, Edward jeopardized his well-being, like his allies, by opposing the English monarchy. In December 1799, Rutledge became distraught upon learning of George Washington’s death.
On Jan. 23, 1800, after returning home from a conference in Columbia, S.C., the youngest signer of the Declaration of Independence suffered a stroke resulting in his death at 50. Edward Rutledge was a proud patriot who put his life on the line—helping to form a newly independent nation.
